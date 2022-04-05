Jon Gosselin and his daughter Hannah Gosselin “are so close” amid her strained relationship with her mother, Kate Gosselin, who is “not an easy personality at all,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“They are really good friends,” the insider adds of the dad-daughter duo, before revealing, “They are hilarious with one other.”

“So basically, the best way to describe Hannah is she’s a completely free spirit,” the source says. “And living in the house with Kate, who had endless rules — there were cameras in the house, the kids had their cell phones controlled — it was a very controlling situation. Hannah is going to be doing a lot of her own stuff turning 18 when she’s finally able to.”

Meanwhile, a source previously revealed that Kate was “irate, like beyond furious” that Hannah decided to live with Jon and brother Collin Gosselin over her.

While Kate “absolutely adored Hannah and wanted her to stay with her,” her daughter “just felt that it was not the right atmosphere for her, even though she absolutely loves her brothers and sisters,” the insider added.

Hannah found it “very difficult” to leave her siblings, other sextuplets: Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden and twins Mady and Cara, who are away at college but stay with their mother when visiting home, the source admitted.

Ultimately, however, Hannah “felt living with her father was definitely the right decision,” the insider added of her current living arrangements with her father.

Jon, who has full custody of Hannah and Collin, and Kate, who has custody of the other sextuplets, met in 1997.

The former pair later married in June 1999 and lived in Pennsylvania during their 10-year marriage.

More than a decade after their 2009 split, Kate later sold her Pennsylvania home in 2021 and now resides in North Carolina with four of the sextuplets and is a nurse.

When it comes to contact between Jon and the four other sextuplets, he has been estranged from them for many years.

“I haven’t talked to my twins in eight years,” Jon revealed on The Dr. Oz Show in November 2021. “I text them every single year. And every time I come here to your show or interview, I text my daughter every single time.”