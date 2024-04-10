The forecast for April 14 – April 20

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Continue focusing on personal goals, particularly if you want to wrap up a project this week. But finding time for loved ones is really important, so strike a balance! LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Friends are unpredictable right now, and you’re unsure of where you stand with a certain someone. Don’t panic — some space does everyone good. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

In true fashion, you’re ready to put forth a lot of effort this week. That’s great, but if results are slow to come, you might lose steam. Hang in there. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Being with some of your favorite people is an interesting experience this week. Early on, you feel ready for anything, but by the end of the week, tensions build. Get to the root of the problem ASAP. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Nothing makes you happier at the moment than devoting yourself to home and family. Someone’s frosty attitude raises eyebrows. Try not to take it personally — it’s not you. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Priorities switch from social to domestic, and it couldn’t happen at a better time. Deal with a problem concerning a family member. Listening is as important as speaking your mind. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Keep a tight grip on your money this week, whether you’re at home or on an adventure. Caution is key when temptations come from all directions. Remember what’s truly important before buying something new. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

After weeks of keeping a low profile, you feel ready to take center stage. Focus on what you want to achieve and on showing off your true self. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Any activities connected with travel bring much joy, and a fun twist at the start of the week has you smiling. Shift your focus to business to avoid a future disaster. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Chores and other duties are calling, and the best way to respond is to be responsible and reliable. But you suspect someone is taking advantage — don’t let them get away with it. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

It’s another good week for being with others, especially if you can keep the mood lighthearted. Be on high alert when restrictions and delays threaten to throw a wrench in your plans. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Come to grips with important money matters this week, making sure that all loose ends are tied up neatly. A surprise connected with the past pops up, and you’re unsure how to feel about it. LUCKY NUMBER: 4