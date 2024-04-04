The forecast for April 7 – April 13

Aries: March 21 – April 19

When was the last time you actually made it to happy hour? Achieving a work/life balance should be your priority. Don’t be afraid to ask colleagues to split a project with you. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Relationships of all kinds are about give and take, and with a little patience you’ll get it right. Emotions run high at home. It’s best to go for a walk before you try to clear the air. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

There are people who might question your talent. Pay them no mind. A cozy and decluttered living space brings out the best in you. Plan an adventurous trip with a friend. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You like to live life in the fast lane, but a certain situation could force you to pump the brakes for a bit. Try not to get too worked up, though. Use this time to reflect and readjust your priorities instead. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Others are looking to you for guidance, so choose your words carefully. Stepping out of your comfort zone brings exciting new challenges. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Try to break free of old habits that no longer serve you. Be patient and stay focused, because the reward will be worth it. You’ll never look back. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Libra: September 23 – October 22

There are tons of people who recognize your superstar potential. It wouldn’t hurt to thank them for their support every once in a while. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With your social calendar quickly filling up, you’ll want to schedule some alone time. Rolling with the punches proves you’re up to the job — and should someone doubt you, you’ll show them just how capable you are! LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A picture’s worth a thousand words, and right now you’re projecting nothing but courage and confidence. Channel this boost in self-esteem into chasing down those long-sought-after dreams. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Put those boring chores aside and spend time with the people you love. At work, consider gathering up the courage to request a raise. You’ll be glad you did it! Call an old friend who seems to be having a difficult time. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Somebody’s smitten! If you don’t want to hook up for the long haul, though, it’s important to put some space between you and your lover. Otherwise, enjoy the exciting ride. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ambitious nature makes it easy to get ahead in whichever career path you choose. However, before you take off, think about what you really want to accomplish. Stick close to home instead of venturing out. LUCKY NUMBER: 3