The forecast for March 31 – April 6

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’re always at the right place at the right time — you just don’t realize it. Look closely for golden opportunities (especially at work!) before they disappear. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Sure, dating is fun, but you need to start being honest about what you’re looking for. Attached? Consider adding a sense of adventure and surprise to your relationship. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Money doesn’t grow on trees, no matter how hard we might wish, so look at how you spend your cash. Another thing to watch for: With Cupid close by, sparks are ready to fly! LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Rather than focusing on what’s not working, practice being grateful for the things that have fallen into place. Open your mind and let your pals play matchmaker for a change. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Friends and family are both fighting for your attention. Try your best to spread your time equally, so there aren’t any hurt feelings. When it comes to drama, sometimes it’s better to walk away. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Being part of a team can dramatically change the way you see yourself. Just make sure you’ve chosen the right people to surround yourself with. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Libra: September 23 – October 22

It’s easy to lose sight of the big picture. But if you stand back and watch the scene unfold, the answers will reveal themselves. An old friend re-enters your life, but make sure they’re there for the right reason. Take a spontaneous day trip. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As you begin to understand the motivations of the people around you, you can make out their true colors. Planning breaks is crucial to keeping your spirits high. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re straightforward and self-confident without being cocky, so don’t be afraid to ask for what you want at work. On the homefront, discuss an issue with your significant other that has been weighing on you for months. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Taking shortcuts doesn’t yield results, so don’t do it. Sometimes you have to really put in the work to get what you want. Romance is in the air — go with the flow instead of questioning everything. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A trip to the gym will do you good, not only physically but mentally. Life’s stresses have gotten the better of you; it’s just a matter of finding a healthy way to combat them. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A long-unsolved mystery that has left you very perplexed will finally start to make sense. On the romance front, tell that special someone how much you love them; it’s been a while. LUCKY NUMBER: 4