The forecast for March 24 – March 30

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The people close to you value your help and will demand more of your time this week. So if you need a break — and you deserve one! — make sure you have an escape route in place. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

If you’re starting to feel like you can’t catch your breath, it may be a good idea to take a break from your usual routine. Go ahead and binge that show your friends have been telling you about. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

People might not always understand you, but beneath that gentle demeanor lives a warrior with a heart of gold. Use your special talents to help out someone you love. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Sometimes life feels like one big drama. But you enjoy fighting on behalf of others, especially if you think they aren’t being heard. Don’t forget to stand up for yourself, too, if you want to turn your dreams into a reality. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Leo: July 23 – August 22

For months, you’ve been focused on making home life run smoothly. Be gentle with your words, though. Honesty may be the best policy, but try to find a way to soften the blow. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Love, work, friends — everything seems to be competing for your attention this week! Don’t let the distractions get to you before making any major decisions. And make sure you do your homework. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You have everything it takes to succeed. If someone or something tries to trip you up in the coming days, just remember that you’re capable of lifting yourself out of any jam. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Everyone knows you love to be the center of attention. But this week, you’ll be better off working your magic behind the scenes. Don’t worry, you’ll eventually get credit where it’s due! LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Struggling with your emotions? Instead of burying your feelings, dig deep and reach out to someone you trust. There’s nothing braver than being vulnerable. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19 A sense of social justice is important to you, so if there is a cause close to your heart, now is the time to sign up. People feel your genuine intentions and want to support you. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Don’t worry if things aren’t moving as fast as you’d like. All you have to do is take it one step at a time. Be positive, think big and above all, communicate! LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You might be feeling like you have too much on your plate, but instead of freaking out, allow other people to help you tackle the load. LUCKY NUMBER: 6