The forecast for February 25 through March 2

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’re quite capable of dealing with any situation life throws at you. Look out for someone who wants to give you a helping hand, though. Love is in the air. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’re feeling restless, and with so many ideas bouncing around your head it’s hard to stay still for long. Teamwork gets the job done quickly. Plus, when you share info, you both learn more. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

So many amazing opportunities lie ahead, and you can’t wait to get going. Whether you want to revamp your love life, start a new project or rake in the cash, the path ahead is open. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

With life picking up speed, you have your work cut out for you. But if anyone is up to the job, it’s you. The sooner you get it done, the better. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

It can be tricky to stay on track when others are calling the shots. What’s holding you back from taking charge? Clever thinking can convert pennies into dollars. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Leo: July 23 – August 22

If your usual routine isn’t working for you anymore, it’s time to make some powerful changes. Surround yourself with positive people and trust what they have to say. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You love to isolate — especially during the winter — but getting out more will do wonders for your personal life. Your career takes an unexpected turn; trust your gut when you’re unsure what to do when put on the spot. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re ready to move full steam ahead with a long-held dream. Once you decide on a clear plan of action, there will be no stopping you. Call an old friend with whom you’ve lost contact. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As time goes by, you’ll find taking the lead comes naturally. Don’t limit what you are capable of achieving; dig deep and think big. Lady Luck is on your side. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You may be feeling disappointed with the way things have gone, but there’s no use comparing where you are in life with others. Instead, turn your mind to those things you can control. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Plans unfold with ease when you are practical. Though at first there may be a struggle between what you want and what you need, you’ll find your balance. Help a friend who’s in despair. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Family, friends, partners — everyone wants a piece of you. Sometimes you begrudge others for stealing your time, but right now you could do with some company. Just make sure a certain someone from your past doesn’t take advantage of you. LUCKY NUMBER: 6