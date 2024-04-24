The forecast for April 28 – May 4

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’re preoccupied with domestic concerns, but things don’t always go smoothly. Old grievances lurk beneath the surface — and could lead to an outburst! LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

It’s a strange start to the week, but things will change. Clear the air with an estranged relative, and let everything blow over. Remind yourself of what’s really important. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You don’t always see eye to eye with loved ones, so be cautious when discussing financial matters. An opportunity for fun and affection finally comes — hold on with both hands! LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your feelings may be on edge right now, particularly when you’re with people you know well. Talk things out calmly, because screaming matches will do nothing to help. An unexpected incident tests your temper. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Choose your words carefully as the week begins, or risk spilling a secret! You are more outgoing lately, but you’re also eager to start a project that requires seclusion. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Independence is your top priority now, so you aren’t happy when someone tries to keep you on a tight leash. You’re brimming with confidence, making it a good time to take a risk in both your personal and professional lives. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

It’s a terrific time to work toward a goal, because your powers of concentration are at their peak! Be ready for big changes, especially on the home front. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You are eager to get yourself noticed. Just don’t go over the top; less is more. And avoid getting caught up in petty details. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A close relationship needs careful handling, especially if someone is feeling suspicious or thinking the worst. You’re full of optimism — and you should be! Your positive energy is contagious. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

It’s a week of ups and downs. Relationships need a lot of attention, especially those where you feel you’ve made compromises in the past. Your patience will wear thin at the end of the week. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Finish pressing tasks at the start of the week before your interest in them wanes. You love being part of a team, even if it’s only for a short while. Live it up now! LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Something is nagging at you, and you won’t be happy until it’s taken care of. Give yourself a comforting treat, and resist the urge to make accusations until you gather and examine all the facts. LUCKY NUMBER: 8