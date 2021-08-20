Moving on. Jon Gosselin shared a photo bidding goodbye to his coworkers before he moves to a new Amazon facility, just over a week after news of his split with girlfriend Colleen Conrad broke.

On Thursday, August 19, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 44, shared a picture of himself in a yellow safety vest in an Amazon warehouse standing next to three other men.

“This is my work family that I’m leaving to transfer to another facility next week,” the father of eight wrote. “Gonna miss my team!!! [Guys,] it’s been real, I’ll Chime you when I’m at the delivery stations!”

As per his LinkedIn, the reality TV alum has worked as an “IT Support Associate II” for nearly a year at the e-commerce company. His job includes resolving technical problems within an Amazon Operations facility, according to the job listing on Amazon.

Jon has been working as an IT specialist and DJ since the end of his TLC show documenting his life with his eight children with then-wife Kate Gosselin.

The Pennsylvania resident did not reveal where he would be transferring.

On August 12, In Touch confirmed that Jon and his girlfriend of seven years, Colleen, 51, had decided to end their relationship.

“[They] both wanted it to work out,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “They tried it all: couples therapy, family counseling, everything possible.”

According to The Sun, the childhood friends-turned-sweethearts decided to split in February.

“It’s hard, it was a big decision,” Jon told the outlet. “I still love and care for Colleen but we’ve both determined that it’s the natural end.”

In an August Instagram post, Colleen revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in April.

“I have been putting this off and debated even posting …” Colleen wrote on Saturday, August 7. “I went for a mammogram on 4/15. I had put it off for almost 2 1/2 yrs due to lack of time and Covid and later got a call that a mass was found in my right breast. Everything after that happened so fast. Then on 4/21, I got the call that is confirmed it was cancer. Stage 2, triple-negative breast cancer. I was BRCA1 and 2 negative. Everything seemed so surreal.”

On July 14, she had a “single mastectomy” on her “right breast” and underwent a DIEP Flap procedure on July 30. It is not confirmed if Colleen will need to undergo chemotherapy.

“I feel good,” she wrote in the August post.

“Jon wishes her the best and will continue to help her through her cancer battle,” In Touch‘s source said. “[Hannah and Collin] love Colleen and will continue to be in her life.”