It’s been a bumpy ride for 90 Day Fiancé stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, but they haven’t let that stop them from finding happiness in love. The couple was introduced to viewers in season 8 of TLC’s flagship series, showing her transition from her native Ukraine to his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

After tears were shed and tough conversations were had in recent episodes, fans are understandably curious about the pair’s relationship status today.

Courtesy of Yara Zaya/Instagram

Jovi, 29, first got with Yara, 25, after they matched on an app. They began to travel together, which put their romance on the fast track as they made fun, new memories. Yara had a surprise pregnancy in the early stages of their relationship and Jovi later popped the question, but they sadly suffered a miscarriage. In the wake of that heartbreaking experience, Yara and Jovi leaned on each other and found solace as they planned a wedding.

In a January episode, the blonde beauty broke down in tears while reflecting on that difficult chapter when Jovi brought up wanting a family.

“There is another reason why I don’t want to get pregnant now … because when we were traveling in Europe, I lost a baby and I was [needing] to go for [an] operation and Jovi left me and he [flew] alone back to work,” she told cameras.

Jovi explained that he went without her because she lost her passport, however, he was unaware that she would have to undergo an operation at the time. “I didn’t realize that Yara was so resentful to me that I left her in Albania. I knew that I made a questionable decision … I didn’t expect it to be brought up a year and a half later,” he revealed. “Of course, it bothers me. It is not the conversation I want to have with Yara, especially when I am flying out to work in the morning.”

Courtesy of Yara/Instagram

More recently, the pair had some tension over his bachelor party plans. “I want to have my last little getaway before I get married. But I look at Yara, she’s not feeling well. I’m in a pickle, I don’t know what to do,” Jovi said about his conundrum in a March episode.

Yara explained that she wanted Jovi to have fun with his pals, yet she was also hoping he would “take it easy and be responsible” before their planned nuptials in Las Vegas, Nevada. “And don’t get [too drunk]. I really hope that old Jovi will not come out tonight,” she added.

Even though they had plenty of rough patches while filming the reality series, Yara and Jovi still appear to be together now. His main Instagram photo is a shot with Yara, and they last shared a pic from their romantic engagement party in February 2021. (If you want more updates, check out In Touch’s spoilers on the season 8 duo!)