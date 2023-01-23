Since their 90 Day Fiancé debut in December 2020, Yara Zaya has made it clear to her husband Jovi Dufren that she does not want to live in Louisiana. The couple started their first 90 days in America living in Jovi’s hometown of New Orleans, but when they starred on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6, fans learned Yara moved the couple’s home base to a suburb about an hour away from the city without consulting Jovi first.

Jovi and Yara’s living situation continued to be a point of contention for the couple when they returned on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, when Yara told Jovi that she wanted to move back to Europe. However, the couple surprised fans when they revealed they planned to move to Florida, much to the disappointment of Jovi’s mother, Gwen Eymard, who had just bought land to build a house closer to them. Amid all the uncertainty about their home base, In Touch can exclusively confirm where Jovi and Yara live now in 2023. Keep reading to find out more details.

Where Did Yara Zaya Live Previously?

Jovi and the Kyiv, Ukraine, native met via a dating app and made plans to meet for the first time in person in Budapest, Hungary. While Jovi initially downloaded the app to meet new people — the Louisiana native wasn’t expecting to find something serious.

“I had zero expectations going to meet her for the first time,” Jovi said during their December 2020 debut. “I was definitely not looking at this as I was meeting my future wife. I was thinking I was having a two-day fling with a Ukrainian woman.”

As the couple began to jet set and spark a romance, Yara found out she was expecting just six months into their relationship — prompting Jovi to get on one knee. After Yara suffered a miscarriage, Jovi revealed the situation brought the couple together and the pair decided to apply for a K-1 visa.

After Yara settled in America, the couple tied the knot on Valentine’s Day 2020, and their Las Vegas nuptials were documented for the season 8 finale.

Where Do ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jovi and Yara Live?

Upon Yara’s arrival in the United States, the TLC couple made an apartment in New Orleans’ Warehouse District their home. Shortly after their daughter’s Mylah birth in September 2020, Yara pressured Jovi to a suburb about an hour away from the city and about two hours away from Jovi’s family home in Larose.

“It has been a hard adjustment for both of us,” Jovi told The Advocate in August 2022. “As we were both living in bigger cities before this.”

In Touch can exclusively confirm via online records that the reality TV personalities still live in Covington, Louisiana, as of January 2023.

Did 90 Day Fiance’s Yara Move to Europe?

Upon their return on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in September 2022, Yara unhappy with her life in the United States, toyed with the idea of buying property and moving back to Europe.

“I want this apartment to be closer to my family escaping from Ukraine, so I can help them,” the business owner said during a November 2022 episode. “I also will love to have more help with Mylah when Jovi will be away from work and my mom, she can do that.”

When the couple visited Yara’s mother in Prague, Czech Republic, Yara sprung the news on her husband that she had been searching for a three-bedroom apartment, setting a $150,000 budget.

The idea of Yara having an apartment in Europe only continued to be an issue for the couple as Jovi felt once Yara got her green card, she would want to leave. The couple ultimately came to an agreement that she wouldn’t buy property in Europe and Yara is currently still living with him in America.

90 Day Fiance’s Jovi and Yara Plan to Move to Florida

While Yara wants to move but isn’t sure on exactly where — Jovi told host Shaun Robinson on the season 7 tell-all, which was filmed in September 2022, that he had his sights on Florida.

Courtesy of Jovi Dufren/Instagram

“I think that’s the most reasonable place,” the underwater robotics operator said during part four, which aired in January 2023. “I honestly, don’t really want to leave Louisiana so much, but I understand that moving is gonna make her happier.”

However, moving away from their home state will have its drawbacks, as the couple would be losing the little help they had in Jovi’s mother, Gwen, who would drive two hours each way to help Yara with Mylah while Jovi was on work trips.

Where Did Jovi’s Mom Gwen Buy Property?

It was also revealed during the special that Gwen had recently bought property to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law.

In Touch can exclusively confirm that Jovi’s mother, Gwen, purchased land in Covington, Louisiana, where the TLC couple currently resides.