90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown went off on Liz Woods after she broke up a fight between her then-fiancé and Jovi Dufren.

Ed, 58, caused drama when he revealed Jovi, 33, texted a stripper he met during a strip club outing in a teaser clip for the Monday, October 23, episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which was shared by the Daily Mail.

After Liz, 30, broke up a fight between Ed and Jovi that nearly turned violent, the longtime reality star confronted his fiancée about getting involved during a tense conversation.

“Babe, I’m sorry I didn’t stop, but I didn’t mean to disrespect you … but he kept coming at me,” Ed told Liz while reflecting on the altercation.

Liz didn’t accept his explanation and fired back, “Clearly, you’re not ready to apologize then if you’re making an excuse and you’re bringing it back to somebody else.”

Ed explained he didn’t want her “to put yourself in danger to protect me,” adding, “That’s not your job.”

However, Liz argued she didn’t have a choice and called him out for not preventing the fight. ”I’m never going to not know if I’m going to jump in, that’s impulsive,” she said. “What you can prevent is not letting the thing, letting the situation escalate.”

Ed continued to insist Liz should not have “interjected” herself into the argument. “It’s between Jovi and I, not you,” the TLC personality stated. “And I’m sorry. I appreciate you standing in for your man, but it made me look weak. It made me look like I can’t defend myself.”

​”I’m making you look weak? Are you kidding me?” Liz responded through tears. “You don’t want me to be there and have your back and protect you. At least I had your back and didn’t have a problem trying to jump in to protect you.”

Ed reiterated that he didn’t understand why Liz was upset, which led to her to leave the room and state, ”F–k you, Ed.”

In light of the fight, Liz admitted she wasn’t sure if she and Ed could work through their issues and wondered if they shouldn’t move forward with their plan to live together in Arkansas.

“Right now, a part of me just wants to call it quits because Ed says he’s trying to change, but he doesn’t realize he’s running out of chances real fast,” she admitted in a confessional.

TLC

Their argument about Ed and Jovi’s fight was not the only problem the couple faced on 90 Day: The Last Resort. Liz previously shamed Ed for his skills in bed during the September 4 episode.

“Thinking about being intimate with Ed right now, furthest thing on my mind because it’s just really bad,” she admitted during a confessional. “If we don’t try to work on our sex life in the bedroom, the relationship’s over.”

After Liz expressed her frustrations during a therapy session, Ed defended himself in his own confessional. He explained that his sex ​drive had been lacking because he recently underwent surgery, though Liz argued it wasn’t a valid excuse because the procedure happened months earlier.

The pair has seemingly worked through their issues since filming of the spinoff wrapped. Ed and Liz ​tied the knot during a ​wedding ceremony and reception attended by friends and family held on August 29 in Bentonville, Arkansas.