Uncalled for? 90 Day Fiancé star Jovi Dufren reacted to the tense fight he got into with fiancée Yara Zaya during the Sunday, December 13 episode.

The season 8 couple got into a spat because Yara, 25, refused to stay overnight at Jovi’s mother’s home for an upcoming visit. A 90 Day Fiancé fan account shared a screengrab of the scene where Yara explained why she didn’t want to sleep over her future mother-in-law’s home. “I never do something which I don’t like to do,” read the subtitles in a screengrab from Yara’s confessional following the fight. The fan account shared the screenshot with a sticker that read, “#Boss.”

Courtesy of Jovi Dufren/Instagram

Jovi, 29, reshared the fan account’s post and added his response. “I mean, more like #bitch. Right?!” Jovi, 29, wrote.

The couple didn’t seem to get off on the right foot as soon as Yara touched down in New Orleans, where she relocated to be with Jovi from her native country of Ukraine. Jovi and Yara, who met online, seemed to clash over everything. While drinking during a stroll on Bourbon Street, their tension hit a peak when Jovi brought up plans to take a trip to visit his mother in his hometown of Larose, Louisiana. Jovi’s mother insisted the couple stay with her overnight so Yara could meet Jovi’s family.

“Why did I need to sleep in your mom home [sic]? I don’t need to sleep with her in the house. No, I don’t sleep there,” Yara said. Jovi insisted it would only be for one night, but Yara said she just wanted to visit for the day and return home the same night.

Jovi said spending the night at family member’s homes is part of the Louisiana culture and said Yara would be disrespectful if she didn’t agree to it. “I don’t like [to] sleep in somebody’s home. So if I don’t like to do something, why should I do that?” Yara said in her confessional, adding that she wouldn’t feel “comfortable.”

The Louisiana native told his fiancée she didn’t “have a choice,” and they would spend the night. That led to a public argument in the street. “Your ways [are] over, the door is always open and I can always go back to Ukraine. I mean, like I can,” Yara said, threatening to leave. The couple started to fight over whose country is “better” before Yara declared she was “done” with their conversation.

“Introducing my future wife to my mother is one of the most important things in my life so I wish she would be more open and more understanding that this needs to happen,” Jovi said in his confessional. “I want Yara to like my mom, I want my mom to like Yara. I don’t want there to be any conflict. I need them to get along for me to have a comfortable marriage.”

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.