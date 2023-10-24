90 Day Fiancé star Yara Zaya found out her husband, Jovi Dufren, was texting a stripper he previously hooked up with while on their couples’ retreat and she wasn’t happy.

Ed “Big Ed” Brown ignited a major fight between the married couple during the Monday, October 23 episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, when he revealed Jovi was texting a stripper —one he previously had intimate relations with — the night before.

“Why would you text her?” Yara yelled at her husband during a boat ride with the other couples as she burst into tears. Unphased by her question, Jovi responded, “I was trying to have fun last night, that’s it.”

While the Louisiana native emphasized that he had no intention of hooking up with the stripper, the mom of one felt he “embarrassed her in front of everybody.”

“So f—ked up,” Yara yelled at him once the couple got back to their room, asking him how they could seriously work on their marriage while he was still texting other girls.

Jovi previously admitted to taking the stripper on vacation prior to meeting Yara and also confessed to “smashing” her during a conversation with his costars Asuelu Pulaa and Kelly Brown on the September 18 episode. At the time, he planned to message his former flame to ask what nights she worked at the strip club, so the group could meet up accordingly.

Jovi, Asuelu and Ed made it to the strip club during the October 16 episode. Jovi didn’t tell his wife and instead, Yara only found out about the strip club trip after Ed called his fiancé, Liz Woods, asking for permission to go to the strip club with the other men while she had him on speaker phone.

“It’s so disappointing that Jovi want[s] to go to the strip club, which he knows that I don’t really like him to go over there,” Yara said. “But not just that, he also wants to keep it a secret from me. Like be f—king honest with me.”

Yara and Jovi’s issues with strippers date back all the way to their beginning on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé, where Jovi was never shy about hiding his love for gentleman’s club. Jovi later tried to bring his wife to the strip club during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and the situation didn’t have a positive resolution. After Yara got uncomfortable with Jovi blowing a stripper a kiss, she slapped him before storming out.