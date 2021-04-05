And baby makes three! 90 Day Fiancé stars Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya welcomed baby No. 1 in September 2020, but their baby girl — Mylah — made her reality TV debut on Sunday, April 4.

Jovi, 29, and Yara, 25, documented their daughter’s arrival during their very own birth special on TLC following the 90 Day Fiancé season 8 finale. After several hours of labor, Mylah arrived and weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces at birth.

“I think it’s a really pretty, unique name and I really love how it sounds,” Yara said in her confessional while revealing why she and Jovi chose their daughter’s name. According to Nameberry, Mylah can be viewed as a feminine version of Milo and it means “solider; merciful”.

The couple kept their daughter out of the spotlight for several months as they documented their journey on season 8 of the hit TLC reality TV series. Jovi and Yara met when Jovi was traveling abroad as part of his job in underwater robotics. While Yara is originally from Ukraine and Jovi is from New Orleans, the couple would meet for romantic vacations in several different destinations. After only several months of dating, Yara learned she was pregnant with Jovi’s baby.

After finding out they were expecting, Jovi proposed to Yara and filed for her K-1 visa, which would allow her to legally enter the United States as the fiancée of an American citizen. Unfortunately, Yara suffered a miscarriage but the couple still decided to go through with their wedding plans.

They clashed as soon as Yara touched down in New Orleans, fighting over the size of their apartment, their home decor and Jovi’s partying ways. Only one month after being in the states, Yara learned she was pregnant again and made the reveal in the January 24 episode. In Touch confirmed the couple’s baby news on January 14.

Jovi didn’t believe Yara was pregnant and made her take a pregnancy test in front of him to prove she was telling the truth. Once he accepted the news, their fighting intensified.

On the February 14 episode, the couple bickered while getting ready for their engagement party because Jovi went out beforehand with his friends and didn’t bring back food for Yara. They argued in the taxi on the way to the event because Yara didn’t like that Jovi had already started drinking. Once they got to the party, the tension bubbled over while they filmed their confessional.

“When you get married, you need to care about me. And when you have kids, you will need to care about your kids too, not just about you and about your f–king alcohol,” Yara, said in a scene from the February 20 episode. “I don’t want to hear it anymore, I’m over it,” Jovi said before walking away.

Even though it seemed like they wouldn’t make it down the aisle, In Touch can confirm they tied the knot. Jovi and Yara got married in February 2020 in Las Vegas. Their wedding ceremony aired during the 90 Day Fiancé season 8 finale.