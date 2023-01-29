90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is back for season 4 and this time around, fans are introduced to Stilwell, Oklahoma, native, Jen as she moves to India to be with her fiancé Rishi after being apart for more than two years — but are they still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Jen and Rishi’s current relationship status.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jen and Rishi Meet?

Jen, 46, currently lives on a farm with her mother, brother, Charles, and sister-in-law, Tara, in Oklahoma, but would consider herself more of a nomad. While she resided in New Orleans until high school, she’s lived in five to six major cities across the United States and has decided that a life with kids in the suburbs isn’t for her.

Discovery+

After taking a solo trip to India, she met Rishi, 32, in her hotel lobby. While she initially dubbed the model a “douchebag” during their initial encounter, they hung out a few more times after and she fell for him.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted in a relationship until I met Rishi,” she told producers during their January 2023 debut. “His whole persona and energy is just very different from anyone I’ve ever dated.”

As for Rishi, he formerly worked in the corporate sector as a lawyer but after finding himself “in a cage,” he decided to pursue his passion for fitness.

Despite only spending 45 days together in person, a proposal came “immediately out of the blue” and Jen left India engaged. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it would be two years before Jen would move to India to live with Rishi.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jen and Rishi Still Together?

While Jen and Rishi’s current relationship status is unclear, it doesn’t look good as the TLC newbies don’t interact with each other on social media nor have any tagged photos together.

Fans will have to tune in to find out, though Jen’s brother wasn’t shy to share his doubts about his sister’s relationship. He believed Jen relocating overseas was a “huge mistake.”

Charles also was convinced that Jen had a bad “track record” of picking the wrong men.