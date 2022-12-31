90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten left her life in Palm Springs, California, to marry long distance love Sumit Singh — despite his parent’s fierce opposition. While she finally made it down the aisle with the India native, the challenges of married life started, including an argument about where they planned to live. So, are Jenny and Sumit moving to America? Keep reading to find out everything they have said about the overseas move and more!

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Jenny and Sumit Moving to America?

Following Jenny and Sumit’s July 2021 wedding, the couple returned to document their love story on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which premiered in August 2022. While the international duo was just beginning to enjoy their new married life together, the couple, who share a 33-year age gap, started to realize that their views on married life may not be compatible.

During an October 2022 episode of the spinoff, Jenny revealed her desire to move back to America as the retiree felt lonely without her family in Sumit’s native country.

Courtesy of Jenny Slatten/Instagram

“If we go back to America, I won’t feel so all alone,” the mom of three told producers. However, Sumit strongly opposed the idea and confessed to his friend Rohit in a later scene that he couldn’t leave his parents behind.

“I cannot just even think about it,” he said. “There’s no way I can go and ship to America and live a peaceful life without thinking about my parents.”

How Do Sumit’s Parents Feel About the Move?

After a fierce confrontation between Jenny and Sumit’s family, the California native dropped the bombshell they were considering an international move as they would never accept the union in India.

“I’m never going to be accepted. I don’t want to take him away from his family. But I think maybe it’s better if we just go ahead and live in America then,” the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum said in a December 2022 confessional. “And then we won’t … maybe we won’t be upsetting the family so much.”

“If he’s with me in America, we’ll both be accepted,” she went on.

While Sumit was surprised for Jenny to drop the bombshell, he was shocked to find out that his dad wouldn’t stop their overseas move.

In a private confessional, Sumit’s dad admitted that he believed Sumit would be back if he left for the United States and believed the marriage would be over within one to two years.