Besides Those TLC Checks, the Stars of ’90 Day Fiance’ Have a Lot of Side Hustles

After the cameras stop rolling for 90 Day Fiancé couples, many of them go in vastly different directions. Some completely disappear and lock away their social media profiles, while others ride the fame for as long as they can. After all, it’s hard to be a normal person with a boring 9-5 job after starring on reality TV.

The paychecks a couple receives for their participation in the show are notoriously wimpy. “Before the 90 Days cast makes $500 to $1,000 per episode” each, a source told Radar Online in 2018. “90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.” Landing a spot on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will score you a little more cash, but it “doesn’t go up much more.”

Because of work labor laws in the United States, the only person who will receive pay for the season is the person who is an American citizen. They may share their earnings with their foreign spouse, but they aren’t required to do so.

Thankfully, starring on a top-rated reality TV series comes with a massive following on social media as viewers follow their favorite cast members on Instagram. In order to supplement their income from filming, stars can leverage their following on social into money through work as influencers. Many stars get paid by companies to promote ads for weight loss supplements and other lifestyle products. 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Tiffany Franco and more all use their high follower counts to their advantage.

Then there are stars who take their earnings from the show and invest them into their own businesses. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Ashley Martson created a lipstick line called Pout By D & A. Her estranged husband, Jay Smith, invested his earnings and started his own tattoo shop, Jay Skinz Tattoo, in York, Pennsylvania.

Other stars go deeper into the social media route and create custom content on OnlyFans or YouTube. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Stephanie Matto was already a YouTuber and OnlyFans content creator when she joined the show. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg ventured out into OnlyFans and YouTube after completing their seasons.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the side hustles former cast members have done since the show.