90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Aguero confirmed that the show’s producers instructed the cast to not ask Kris Foster tough questions during the season 4 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all.

After one fan asked Debbie, 67, if the cast was told to “start trouble for ratings,” the TLC personality revealed they were actually told the opposite.

“They had never approached me about starting trouble. They even told everybody to go easy on Kris because she was in a fragile emotional state,” Debbie said. “I thought that was kind of me.”

She then noted that some of her costars, including Gabe Pabon, may have been more outspoken due to the way fans have treated him. During the May 22 reunion episode, Gabe, 32, grilled Mahmoud Sherbiny about the way he treats his wife, Nicole Sherbiny. The heated conversation led Mahmoud to storm off the stage.

“Gabe was probably just frustrated,” Debbie wrote about her costar’s behavior during the reunion. “He gets a lot of hate mail.”

After Debbie’s comments were reposted by a fan account on Wednesday, May 24, the Georgia native took to the comments section to reiterate her claims.

“No one was directed to say or do anything,” she said. “I doubt if anyone would be brave enough to try to [herd] a bunch of feral cats.”

Meanwhile, Daniele Gates also took to the comments section to insist that the producers didn’t give the cast any notes on how to act.

“I will 100% confirm that no one asked me to do anything – go easy or hard on anyone – and I’m actually surprised and/or disappointed to hear that anyone received that direction,” Daniele, 43, wrote. “I feel like it’s up to us to say what we say and mean it.”

The New York native continued, “No one can put words in our mouths, or we can easily say, ‘No, I’m not saying or doing that.’ You can’t do this work without understanding fully your own values and [principles] and non-negotiables.”

While Debbie didn’t elaborate on what was going on with Kris, 40, during the reunion, her fragile state may have been linked to her split from Jeymi Noguera.

During the May 21 reunion episode, the former couple fought over their financial troubles and Kris stated that Jeymi, 31, cheated on her three times after they tied the knot.

“When I found out she was cheating on me for the second time, I left work mad and upset and I flipped my car,” the mother of two said. “She was terrified because she knew that I could have died because of my health injuries.”