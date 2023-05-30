Moving on? 90 Day Fiancé star Jen Boecher may be ​dating Debbie Aguero’s son, Julian, ​amid her off-again, on-again relationship with Rishi Singh. Keep scrolling to find out what Jen has said about Julian, her relationship status with Rishi and more.

Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jen Dating Debbie’s Son, Julian?

Jen sparked romance speculation with Julian during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 tell-all on May 28.

Julian appeared during the reunion to confront Debbie’s ex, Oussama, and expressed his suspicions that the Morocco native was taking advantage of his mother.

Debbie’s son caught the attention of Jen, while fans watched her talk to ​costar Gabe Pabon about Julian backstage.

“Here’s the thing, I’m not letting opportunities pass me by,” Jen told her costar, noting that she is still with Rishi. “Like, let’s just say there’s an opportunity that may or may not have come up and I may or may not have given my phone number to somebody that, you know …”

After Gabe asked who she gave her phone number to, Jen revealed that she was interested in Julian.

“What’s not to like about him?” the TLC personality said, adding that she found his protectiveness over Debbie attractive. “From the get-go, even just seeing him, the care he shows for her, I just felt his vibe. He’s an attractive guy, he’s my age – like, you know, he’s probably a couple years younger than me – but … he’s got a career. He just seems like legit, somebody I could have a conversation with.”

Jen continued, “I think to a certain extent, there is something to be said for someone who lives in the same country and whose family doesn’t already hate me. It’s really tough.”

Did ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Debbie Set Up Jen and Julian On a Date?

Before Jen expressed interest in Julian, fans watched Debbie trying to set Julian up with Jen backstage at the reunion.

“Didn’t you think Jen was kind of cute and nice?” the Georgia native said. “Do you think she was kind of like batting her eyes at you a little bit?”

Julian told his mother that she was putting him on the spot, though admitted that Jen seemed like “a cool person.” He also told his mother that she could give Jen his phone number.

Why Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jen and Rishi Split?

During the May 21 tell-all episode, Jen revealed that she and Rishi called it quits. After ending their engagement, they rekindled their romance six months later when they were invited to the same wedding.

“I love him, I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but we’re not engaged,” Jen told her costars when discussing their current relationship status. “A lot of things would have to happen and I’m not confident they would happen.”

However, Rishi said he still considers himself engaged to Jen.

“We’re still in touch, we still love each other,” she elaborated during the reunion. “But there’s a lot of things that would have to happen for us to be engaged again. He would have to be willing to leave his mom’s house.”

Before they called off their engagement, the pair faced several obstacles including Rishi’s family’s disapproval of their 15-year age gap.

Rishi’s mother appeared via video to discuss her problems with Jen’s age during the May 28 reunion episode.

“Hearing his mom say over and over, ‘She’s too old for you, she’s too old for you,’” Jen said during a confessional. “Like f–k you! It’s not nice. You acknowledge it’s not nice yet, you keep repeating it.”

She then called Rishi to discuss his mother’s ”hurtful” comments and proposed an ultimatum.

“The thing with your mom, she thinks I’m too old,” Jen told Rishi. “It’s just so f–king hurtful. Do you get that? How hurtful that is to me? I would like you to convey that to her and if I ever hear her say that ever again, we will never speak again.”

Rishi went on to defend his mother and insisted she didn’t mean to come off so harshly.

“I don’t know if this is a viable relationship because that’s your mom,” Jen responded. “I feel like you should have had this conversation with them before, like, ‘Please don’t point out the fact that she’s older than me.’”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Jen and Rishi Still Together After the Tell-All?

Despite Jen’s problems with Rishi’s family, it appears that they are back together. The personal trainer seemingly confirmed their relationship status by sharing several photos with Jen via Instagram on May 29. “Love will find a way,” he captioned the photos.