90 Day Fiancé star Rishi Singh is a married man!

The TLC wed his fiancée, Maria Ramirez, in a three-day wedding extravaganza starting Friday, February 2, one week after announcing his engagement.

“I’m very bad to express my feelings,” Rishi shared a video of him popping the question to Maria via his Instagram Stories. “But I just want to lose myself in front of you. I want to lose my everything in front of you. With my both knees, because when you respect, you respectfully — will you be mine? Will you marry me?”

In the clip, Maria responded jokingly responded, “try again,” before she accepted the proposal. “Babe, I love you. Of course,” she replied.

The couple transitioned from their engagement festivities to a formal wedding event shortly thereafter.

Maria shared footage as she got ready for the lavish affair held at Castle Kalwa in Rajasthan, India, where the theme of the event was clearly “bling it on.”

“Getting ready,” she anxiously updated her followers via her Instagram Stories as she held up freshly designed henna on her hands and giggled.

Rishi went public with the new romance only one week prior, writing, “Love you can’t hide,” alongside a sweet selfie of Maria giving him a kiss on the cheek.

“Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you,” Rishi captioned the photo on January 22, quoting Elvis. “Unconventional love … unimaginable love.”

Rishi’s new wife is from Denmark and is a chef and serial entrepreneur, according to her LinkedIn biography. She helps “develop concepts and menus for restaurants and wine bars across multiple cities and countries” and maintains a “zero waste policy.”

The new romance comes only two months after Rishi confirmed his split from Jen Boecher. The romance, which was documented on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, saw Jen relocate to India to be with Rishi but the pair faced major cultural differences, along with push back from his parent’s due to their 15-year age difference.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure, but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives,” Rishi announced via Instagram on November 4, 2023, addressing the breakup. “The love and respect we have will always be, and our shared memories are forever. We part as life partners, but will remain platonic friends.”

The next day, the Oklahoma native took to Instagram Live to share her side of the story and gave fans a summarized version posted on her Instagram Stories on November 6.

“Rishi blindsided me with a post saying we ‘mutually decided to end the relationship,’” she began in a lengthy statement. “He made this post WITHOUT consulting me. Since he used my name AND lied, I had to set the record straight.” Instead she said she broke up with Rishi “several months ago” after her love had been “slowly dying.”