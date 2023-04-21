Let’s break it down. Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison following a slew of legal issues over the last three months, including three arrests in 2023. Keep reading for a breakdown of his charges and how he ended up in prison.

Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Accused Mackenzie of Cheating

Ryan’s estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), told Hamilton County Sheriff’s Officers that the couple’s problems began on “January 1, on New Year’s Day.”

“We’ve had issues for a long time,” she added. “Ryan has severe substance abuse issues that I found out about the day after we got married, six years ago. … So I stayed and tried to help. I was 20. It just got to be too much.”

Ryan took to social media later that month to publicly accuse his wife of adultery, saying, “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”

“I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth,” a quote shared by Ryan via Instagram on January 29 read. “Your regret is coming … good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted [sic],” he captioned the post.

Teen Mom’s Ryan Threatened Mackenzie

According to an arrest affidavit ​obtained by In Touch, the mother of three recorded a phone conversation with her estranged husband which she interpreted as a “legitimate threat on her life.”

“You better f–king lie to the dudes who come and ask you, they’re gonna come and ask you at work,” Ryan said during the conversation with Mackenzie on February 8. “ You know it’s a big no no to be married and have your wife disrespect you in that kind of way but I said I’d take the ass whooping because I didn’t want the outcome to be [unintelligible] for you, and that ain’t fair.”

Ryan continued, “If you don’t tell me the truth right now, God you’re gonna f–king regret that.”

The following day, the 16 & Pregnant alum was served with an order of protection by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. He was ordered to immediately vacate the couple’s residence.

Teen Mom’s Ryan Was Arrested for Harassment

Ryan was taken into custody at his place of employment on February 10 after he violated the protective order by contacting Mackenzie’s father.

In addition to the communication with his father-in-law, Ryan allegedly vandalized the home he shared with his former wife. In body cam footage obtained by In Touch, the Tennessee native entered the couple’s home on February 9 and proceeded to leave a trail of destruction in his path.

From broken windows and holes punched in walls, to overturned furniture and graffitied slurs spray painted on walls and furniture, the damage was horrific.

In the video, the mother of three is heard saying that after telling her husband that she wanted a divorce, “He just got crazy and violent, and he’s never been that way before, ever.”

He was also charged with harassment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Teen Mom’s Mackenzie Filed for Divorce

Two weeks after Ryan’s arrest, Mackenzie filed for divorce on February 27. At the time of filing, both a restraining order and temporary custody of their children were granted to her.

Teen Mom’s Ryan Was Arrested Again

The father of three was arrested again just two days after his estranged wife filed for divorce.

“Earlier this afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel arrested Ryan Edwards on the following charges: Stalking [and] Violation of Order of Protection,” a March 1 press release stated.

He was released on bond just one day later.

Teen Mom’s Ryan’s Charges Were Dropped

Ryan appeared in front of Judge Starnes at a Hamilton County Court on March 14, when the judge dropped charges stemming from his February 10 and March 1 arrests, including stalking, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a protection order.

According to court records viewed by In Touch, the judge also said the MTV personality’s charge for possession of a controlled substance would be dismissed if he completes six months in rehab.

Ryan pleaded guilty to harassment and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor, go to rehab, have no contact with the victim and “complete HCP Level 2 for 11 months and 29 days” unless he is in treatment.

Teen Mom’s Ryan Entered Rehab

Ryan reportedly entered a rehab facility in Austin, Texas, two days after his court appearance, according to the judge. However, he failed to complete the six months that Judge Starnes required after checking himself out early on April 3.

Teen Mom’s Ryan Overdosed and Was Arrested Again

After returning to Tennessee, Ryan was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in his vehicle and rushed to the hospital after being revived from a near-fatal overdose on April 7.

“Ryan Edwards was removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch. “A quick search of Ryan Edwards by EMS turned up a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder. Also in the pocket was a paper receipt that had been rolled up.”

Despite refusing a blood test, Ryan later admitted he “snorted a powder before waking up in the back of an ambulance.”

Upon his release from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession. He was held without bail until his April 20 court date.

Teen Mom’s Ryan Was Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison

After failing to complete six months in rehab as previously ordered by Judge Starnes, Ryan violated his probation and his 11 months and 29 days prison sentence was instated.

“He’s an extreme danger to himself, he died on Broad Street and had to be brought back to life. You would’ve been dead. You should realize that,” Judge Starnes said during Ryan’s April 20 sentencing hearing, per The Sun. “Rehab won’t be good because he won’t do it. He needs to grow up, you know that. You have three kids. You may have some problems with your wife, but you have three kids. I’m trying to save your life.”

He went on to say that he may decide to send Ryan back to rehab in the future, but that he doesn’t believe now is the time because the “drug addiction is so strong.”

Ryan is due back in court for sentencing on charges stemming from his April 7 arrest on June 12.