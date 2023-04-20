Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards was sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to harassment charges against estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), In Touch can confirm.

Ryan, 35, appeared in Hamilton County Court on Thursday, April 20, where Judge Starnes sentenced the former reality star to 11 months and 29 days in prison, according to court records viewed by In Touch. Upon good behavior, Ryan could be granted early release and placed in a halfway house or house arrest, In Touch can confirm.

The MTV personality was arrested on March 1 and charged with “Stalking [and] Violation of Order of Protection,” according to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release. Ryan was taken into custody just two days after Mackenzie, 26, filed for divorce after six years of marriage. The mother of three was granted both a restraining order and temporary custody of their children at the time of filing, In Touch previously confirmed.

While Ryan was released on bond just one day later, most of his charges stemming from his March 1 and February 10 arrests – including stalking, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a protection order – were dropped after he appeared in front of Judge Starnes on March 14 and entered the initial guilty plea for the harassment charge.

At the time, the father of three was ordered to complete six months in rehab, wear a GPS monitor, have no contact with his victim and “complete HCP Level 2 for 11 months and 29 days” unless he was in treatment, per records viewed by In Touch. Judge Starnes also noted that his charge for possession of a controlled substance would be dismissed if he completed six months of substance abuse treatment.

However, according to The Sun, Judge Starnes said during Thursday’s hearing, “He was supposed to be in Austin, Texas. He was admitted March 16 and was discharged April 3.” Since Ryan failed to complete his six-month rehab stint, his 11 months and 29 days prison sentence was instated.

The Tennessee native’s sentencing comes two weeks after he was rushed to the hospital after being found “unconscious and unresponsive” in his vehicle on April 7, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch.

“Ryan Edwards was removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness,” the ​affidavit stated. “A quick search of Ryan Edwards by EMS turned up a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder. Also in the pocket was a paper receipt that had been rolled up.”

Despite refusing a blood test, Ryan reportedly told officers that he “snorted a powder before waking up in the back of an ambulance.”

He was later arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession, according to arrest records viewed by In Touch. Ryan is due back in court on June 12 for charges stemming from his April 7 arrest.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.