Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards ​has ordered to live in a halfway house ​after completing 28 days in rehab, In Touch can confirm.

During the hearing at Hamilton County Sessions Court on Monday, August 14, Judge Gary Starnes ordered Ryan, 35, to enter Oasis halfway house after he completed ​his time at Cadas Rehab. He will remain in the halfway house until his next court date on November 6.

A Cadas representative spoke during the hearing and gave Ryan a “B+” amid his rehab stint. “That’s pretty good for Mr. Edwards.” the representative said, before adding that he will undergo family counseling as part of his future stay at Oasis.

“He’s doing really well,” Judge Starnes said in response. “Looks like he’s been drug-free for three months and 25 days. Longest you’ve had in years and years. We’re happy about that.”

Ryan appeared healthy during the hearing, according to photos obtained by The Sun. He wore a gray button-down shirt and black dress pants, while his hair and beard were seemingly recently trimmed.

The MTV personality’s parents, Jen Edwards and Larry Edwards, and his aunt sat in the last row of the courtroom. Ryan was seen interacting with his family members and appeared to be in good spirits. His estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), was not in attendance, though “family intervention” will be part of his rehabilitation, Judge Starnes stated during the hearing.

Ryan was arrested on February 10 and charged with harassment and possession of a controlled substance after he violated an order of protection that was filed by Mackenzie, 26. Ryan was arrested again on March 1 for stalking and violating an order of protection.

Most of the charges stemming from the arrests were dropped during a March 14 court hearing. Ryan was ordered to complete six months in rehab after he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, though the charge was later dismissed. He checked himself out of rehab after just two weeks of treatment, while he was arrested again on April 7 after he was found unresponsive in his truck.

Ryan was “removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch at the time.

The father of three was initially sentenced to serve nearly one year in prison during an April 20 court hearing. However, Judge Starnes announced that the 16 and Pregnant alum had been given a furlough to complete an inpatient rehab program after he served the first three months of his sentence.

Ryan’s ex Maci Bookout, whom he shares son Bentley, 14, with, gave an update about how Ryan was doing behind bars while exclusively speaking to In Touch in July.

“He’s doing well. As good as he can be doing,” Maci, 31, said at the time. “Nothing new really to report besides that.”

She added that they had been “communicating” and he called “pretty regularly.” While she said there was “a lot going on,” Maci revealed that she and Ryan were doing “better than we have been in the past.”

The mother of three also revealed that Bentley inspired her to mend fences with Ryan, whom she’s had a tumultuous relationship with for years. “After, you know, having some conversations and a few therapy sessions together, I realized that my relationship with Ryan definitely influenced the relationship that Bentley and Ryan have together,” Maci explained, adding that she “just wanted to do my part in facilitating that.”

Fans have been able to watch Ryan’s legal troubles play out during season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. His February and March arrests were featured during the August 9 episode, while Maci shared her reaction during a confessional.

“Things with Ryan and myself coparenting, we were on a really good path and then, to be quite honest, s–t just hit the fan,” she explained. “I care about Ryan and his well-being, and I do worry about him, but my only priority as it pertains to this is my son.”