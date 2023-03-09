Not staying quiet. Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards broke his silence as he returned to social media following his arrest for stalking.

“It is what it is,” Ryan, 35, shared via Instagram on Thursday, March 9. Followers were quick to flood the comments section with their negative opinions of the former reality star.

“No, it’s what you made it,” one person wrote as another chimed in saying, “Go to treatment. You know we only go 3 places. Jails institutions and/or death [sic].” “Glad you posted this… now take your own advice and move forward!!” another added.

While Ryan’s post was vague and was shared without a caption, his words were loaded as they come just one week after he was arrested and charged with stalking, In Touch previously confirmed.

“Earlier this afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel arrested Ryan Edwards on the following charges: Stalking [and] Violation of Order of Protection,” a March 1 press release stated. He was released on bond the following day.

The Tennessee native’s most recent run-in with the law occurred just two days after his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), filed for divorce. In Touch previously revealed on February 28 that both a restraining order and temporary custody were granted at the time of her filing.

The stalking charges are just the latest in a string of issues following the couple as Ryan previously accused his wife – whom he wed in May 2017 – of adultery with a slew of public allegations.

“Take wife down off this,” Ryan commented under a photo of the couple shared by Mackenzie, 26, in July 2022. “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”

He later doubled down on his claims as he shared a scantily clad photo of Mack on February 9, writing, “If you guys have never seen a spineless slut this is one. They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them [sic].”

Mackenzie – who shares children Jagger and Stella with the 16 & Pregnant alum – broke her silence following her husband’s accusation on February 16.

“Just because I carry it well, doesn’t mean it’s not heavy,” read an affirmation about needing “God’s help” which she posted via her Instagram Story. She highlighted the line, “I need to call and seek His name every day.”

Ryan is also father to 14-year-old Bentley whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout, while Mackenzie shares son Hudson with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens.