Former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards became known for his role on the hit reality TV series alongside ex-fiancée Maci Bookout when the two first appeared on 16 & Pregnant. However, his criminal record soon overpowered his MTV image. So, fans couldn’t help but wonder how his parents, Larry and Jen Edwards, were reacting to the news of their son’s multiple arrests.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about Ryan’s parents and where they are today.

Who Are Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards’ Parents?

Ryan’s mother, Jen, was typically seen working as a stay-at-home mom and grandmother for Ryan’s children, son Jagger and daughter Stella, whom he shares with estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), and son Bentley, whom he shares with Maci.

Ryan’s father, Larry, on the other hand, works for the Coca-Cola corporation. While fans have speculated that Larry is a business development manager for the company, he has not publicly confirmed what his position is.

MTV

Where Are Ryan Edwards’ Parents Today?

In March 2021, Larry and Jen revealed that they had been ousted from Teen Mom OG.

“We, the family have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable,” Larry told The Sun at the time, explaining that they “got in so much trouble” following the argument after Maci alleged that they hadn’t seen their grandson Bentley in a month. The heated altercation played out during the explosive season 9 reunion special that aired in April 2021.

At the time, Maci asked the network for her ex Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie, to be fired from the series, according to multiple outlets.

Since Larry and Jen were let go from MTV’s reality franchise, the two have kept their relationship with Maci “cordial,” Maci exclusively told In Touch in September 2022.

“It’s a genuine, cordial relationship,” the “Expired Podcast” host said in September 2022. “I think for now that’s the best spot for it to be and probably the healthiest. It doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t get closer again or it won’t get stronger again in the future.”

Why Was Ryan Edwards Arrested?

Although fans haven’t heard from Jen or Larry since they were fired from the show, their son has made headlines for his legal trouble.

In early 2023, the former reality TV personality had multiple run-ins with the law. In February of that year, he was arrested and charged with violating a protective order filed by Mackenzie, In Touch confirmed. After he was taken into custody, authorities uncovered that Ryan was in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Ryan pleaded guilty to harassment as a result and agreed to wear a GPS monitor, attend rehab, have zero contact with Mackenzie, avoid posting any social media related to his estranged wife and “complete HCP Level 2 for 11 months and 29 days” unless he was in treatment, according to court documents viewed by In Touch.

Less than two months later, however, Ryan was hospitalized and arrested in April 2023 after overdosing on drugs while driving his truck, In Touch also confirmed.

After being released from the hospital, the MTV alum was arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession, according to arrest documents viewed by In Touch. Ryan is currently in jail with no bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 20, 2023.