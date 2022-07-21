‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Knows How to Sizzle in a Bikini: See Her Best Swimsuit Photos

Looking good! Chantel Everett has never been shy about letting fans into her personal life, while she’s also happy to share bikini photos on her Instagram account.

Chantel is all about body empowerment and has candidly discussed her physique in the past. In December 2021, the reality star shut down speculation that she’s had a boob job. “I myself don’t have surgeries on my body,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

However, Chantel did reveal one procedure she’s had done to alter her appearance. “The only thing that I’ve done is Botox because I don’t want to have frown lines,” she said at the time. “It’s preventative, you can’t even tell.”

The TV personality first captured the hearts of fans when making her debut on 90 Day Fiancé with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno. The pair experienced plenty of drama with their families, which led them to star on their own reality show, The Family Chantel, beginning in 2019.

Chantel and Pedro’s marriage hit its breaking point when the Dominican Republic native filed for divorce on May 27. In the filing, he said that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The paperwork also revealed that the former couple separated on April 27.

At the time of the divorce filing, the exes were issued a mutual restraining order under which they are “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party, restrained from selling, encumbering, trading, contracting to sell or otherwise disposing or removing from the jurisdiction of the court any property belonging to the parties except in the ordinary course of business, restrained from canceling or changing health, auto, or life insurance for the parties and restrained from disconnecting or having disconnected the home utilities, including but not limited to electricity, gas, water and telephone,” according to the documents.

On July 7, Chantel filed a response and claimed Pedro had cheated on her during their marriage. The Georgia native cited the reasons for their split as “adultery by the petitioner” as well as “cruel treatment” from Pedro, including “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain.” Chantel also claimed their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

