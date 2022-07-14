Asking for privacy. 90 Day Fiancé alum Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) filed a motion to seal ongoing divorce from estranged husband Pedro Jimeno, claiming that he has been receiving “threats at his place of employment and on various social media platforms,” according to a filing obtained by In Touch.

She added in the documents, which she filed in Gwinnett County, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 12, that these threats “could cause potential harm to not only his ability to work but also his physical [and] personal safety.”

Chantel, 31, also argued that they both deserve for their “case to be decided without the weight of public opinion” and she hopes to proceed with her divorce “without fear of damage” to her public life and reputation.

“Allegations have been made by both parties against one another (in their filings) which are unfavorable to each one’s public reputation,” the docs read. “Even though these allegations may be common in divorce proceedings, the harm to each party’s privacy is uniquely magnified by the electron microscope of modern-day news media.”

The latest in the Family Chantel stars’ ongoing divorce comes just days after Chantel accused the Dominican Republic native of cheating in her July 7 response to Pedro’s May 27 divorce filing.

Chantel cited the reasons for their split as “adultery by the petitioner” as well as “cruel treatment” from Pedro, including “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain.” Chantel claimed their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

The cheating allegations had been simmering, as fans watched her question him on his whereabouts and accuse him of using her to obtain a visa during the Monday, July 11, episode of their hit reality show.

“When did I get to the point where my husband comes home at three in the morning, and I don’t know where he’s been. Is it because you’ve got everything that you could get from me and now, I’ve run dry?” Chantel pleaded. “You’ve got your visa. You’ve got your money. You got your job.”

According to attorney Emily Davis of the Ross and Pines law firm in Atlanta, however, following their divorce, Pedro will “not lose” his “green card,” considering he’s “a lawful permanent resident with a 10-year green card,” she previously told In Touch.