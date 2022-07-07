When we first met Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) and Pedro Jimeno on 90 Day Fiancé, their relationship was already riddled with drama. But as the years go on, they overcame some serious obstacles, but unfortunately, they weren’t built to last.

The couple has come a long way since they made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé season 4. Chantel and Pedro returned to the franchise on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, where they documented their family’s drama. Fans were so invested in their storyline that they were given their very own spinoff, The Family Chantel.

“This is an awesome moment for TLC, as we create a family show based on one of our most popular 90 Day couples, and on a whole new night,” said Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC, in a press release announcing the series in April 2019. “Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as THE destination for love, relationships and family shows, THE FAMILY CHANTEL hits the bullseye.”

Season 1 premiered in July 2019, and it made Pedro and Chantel’s family members TLC stars in their own right. Fans learned more about Chantel’s mom, Karen Everett, her dad, Thomas Everett, her brother River Everett and her sister, Winter Everett, as well as Pedro’s mom, Lidia Jimeno, and sister, Nicole Jimeno.

When season 2 returned in October 2020, it also introduced fans to Chantel’s older brother, Royal Everett, who had not appeared on previous episodes because he lived in Texas. Royal moved back to the family’s hometown in Atlanta, Georgia, and he brought his wife, Angenette Everett, with him. The couple met online and used the same K-1 visa process as Chantel used for Pedro, so Angenette could move from her native country of the Philippines to the U.S. to marry Royal.

With all of the attention focused on Royal and Angenette, Chantel’s parents seemed to put their suspicions of Pedro on the backburner. In fact, Pedro played a very special role in the wedding as one of Royal’s best men, which seems to prove the family has finally been able to move past the drama.

When Chantel and Pedro returned for season 3 in 2021, the drama revolved less about the couple and more around their families. It also marked the beginning of Pedro’s journey in searching for his father. However, his questions about his past only lead to a dramatic fallout with his mother.

With season 4 premiering in June 2022, the pair seemed to continue making strides together, only to hit another rough patch. While previously Pedro was working in a warehouse, In Touch exclusively confirmed the 90 Day Fiancé alum was issued his real estate license in July 2021. Not only did Pedro enter a new career field but the couple also bought their first home together. While things seemed to be progressing for them, their marriage eventually came to an end with Pedro filing for divorce in May 2022.

Scroll below to see the many ups and downs of Pedro and Chantel’s relationship.