Nasty split! The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett have been granted mutual restraining orders amid their divorce, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

According to legal documents obtained by In Touch, the restraining orders state that both Jimeno, 30, and Everett, 31, must stay away from their respective homes and workplaces. The TLC stars are also not allowed to contact each other in any way.

Jimeno, who filed the petition, agreed to stay away from the home he lived in with Everett during the marriage. Additionally, Everett agreed to pay $7500 in attorney fees to Jimeno. The restraining orders went into effect on July 22.

The former couple made their reality TV debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, which documented the 90 days leading up to their March 25, 2016, wedding. Their marriage and family drama continued to be documented on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and the spinoff, The Family Chantel.

The Dominican Republic native filed for divorce from Everett on May 27 and claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The former couple separated on April 27.

Both Jimeno and Everett were issued a mutual restraining order at the time of the filing. The exes were “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party, restrained from selling, encumbering, trading, contracting to sell or otherwise disposing or removing from the jurisdiction of the court any property belonging to the parties except in the ordinary course of business, restrained from canceling or changing health, auto, or life insurance for the parties and restrained from disconnecting or having disconnected the home utilities, including but not limited to electricity, gas, water and telephone,” according to the documents.

Additionally, Jimeno requested an emergency hearing and claimed that Everett allegedly withdrew over $257,000 from their joint business account in the filing. He went on to claim that his estranged wife allegedly transferred their joint funds into an account in her name and sister Winter Everett’s name. However, his motion for an emergency hearing was denied by a judge on May 31.

On July 7, Everett filed a response and claimed Jimeno had cheated on her during their marriage. The Georgia native cited the reasons for their split as “adultery by the petitioner” as well as “cruel treatment” from him, including “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain.” The TV personality also alleged their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”