Don’t come for her family! Former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) does not take kindly to online trolls leaving shady comments about her, her husband or her kids. She often is quick to respond with a sassy clap back and put a hater in their place.

Mackenzie made her debut on the MTV reality TV series in May 2017 as the girlfriend of Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout McKinney‘s ex-fiancée, Ryan Edwards. Maci and Ryan broke up shortly after their son, Bentley, was born in October 2008. The exes struggled to maintain an amicable coparenting relationship over the years.

When Ryan started dating Mackenzie, Maci welcomed her with open arms and confided in Mackenzie about her issues with Ryan. Since Mackenzie was also a young mother and had a son named Hudson from a previous failed marriage, Maci felt she could confide in her.

But things between Maci and Mackenzie went south quickly. As Ryan struggled with addiction, Mackenzie felt Maci used him for a dramatic story line on the show. During the Teen Mom OG season 6 reunion, Mackenzie read out loud a letter she had written to Maci on stage.

“Maci, you told me to my face, merely days after I had informed you about Ryan seeking help, that you had known about his problem since November,” she wrote about her husband, whom she wed in May 2017. “That was 186 days, 400,464 hours, and 267,840 minutes that he could’ve died, and still, you said nothing. You let everyone know that you feared for his life, while concurrently exploiting Ryan and his addiction on the show.”

Mackenzie continued, “Instead of solving the problem, or making an effort to solve it, you decided to humiliate Ryan, humiliate myself and his entire family, but more importantly, you’ve humiliated our children for years to come. Helping Ryan doesn’t mean talking about all of his problems on national television. It means being supporting, not kicking someone when they’re down, and respecting the privacy that we all so graciously deserve.”

Since then, Mackenzie and Ryan went on to have children of their own — son Jagger and daughter Stella. Despite their children being half-siblings, Mackenzie and Maci have been on bad terms for years and Mackenzie has always been quick to defend her husband against his ex. During a scene that aired in February 2021, Mackenzie even called the mother of her stepson a “petty bitch” on camera.

The drama between Maci, her husband, Taylor McKinney, and Mackenzie and Ryan’s families reached a boiling point at the tell-all. When Mackenzie and Ryan refused to join Maci and Taylor on stage to address their issues face to face, Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, agreed to stand in. Things got heated very quickly between Jen, Larry, Maci and Taylor — and Taylor and Larry almost got physical with each other.

Shortly after the drama played out on camera, Mackenzie confirmed the Edwards family would no longer be a part of the show.

Maci isn’t the only person Mackenzie has stood up to in defense of her family. Keep scrolling below to see all the times Ryan’s wife clapped back at haters.