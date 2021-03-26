‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who Have Been Fired or Left the Franchise: Ryan Edwards, Farrah Abraham and More

Drama! Farrah Abraham, Ryan Edwards, Jenelle Evans and David Eason are just a few Teen Mom stars who have exited the reality franchise through the years.

Farrah was first featured on the debut season of 16 & Pregnant, but news started circulating in 2017 that she was reportedly fired from Teen Mom OG. The news was confirmed one year later when an episode captured the reality mom’s tense conversation with producer Morgan J. Freeman. He called her “difficult” and gave her an ultimatum between continuing her role on Teen Mom OG or creating adult entertainment content. In the end, Farrah decided to leave Teen Mom because she thought her new career was more lucrative.

Although the Ex on the Beach star later said she wished her former cast members the best, she took to Instagram to express a bit of saltiness toward the franchise in April.

“Nothing like a great #teenmom cameo on TikTok. Maybe this is why the ratings tanked even with everyone stuck at home, sports canceled [and] CBS can’t save it,” Farrah wrote. “For all wrongfully fired who are overachievers, this is a sign others can’t grow with you [and] respect you. Cheers, moms. Thank you, next.”

The Nebraska native’s costars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra spoke on the situation during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show in July 2018. “I think if it’s going against what MTV believes in and that’s what they feel like they had to do, then that’s what they feel like they have to do … We have no choice in it or are a part of it,” Catelynn explained at the time.

Tyler added, “I think it’s great. I think it’s awesome. The way she decided to live, her lifestyle, it just doesn’t really mesh with the rest of the cast and what we’re trying to educate [audiences] about, it just doesn’t work. It doesn’t work very well together. … She’s not a really nice person to be around.”

However, no couple had more drama in the franchise than Jenelle and her off-and-on husband David. In February 2019, MTV cut all ties with the reality dad following a series of homophobic and transphobic tweets.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” a spokesperson for the network said to Us Weekly at the time. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Shortly after, Jenelle issued a statement to TMZ defending her husband “David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” she said at the time.

“David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends. We attended Farrah’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there, and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left. We are sorry for the comments that were made.”

Nearly one year later, Jenelle was also let go by the franchise after 10 years on the network following an incident where her husband killed their family dog. The North Carolina star later claimed in a YouTube video that her French bulldog named Nugget was “vicious” and “didn’t play nice” with her kids.

