Keeping some things private! Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) is letting fans know that even though she rarely shares pics with her husband, Ryan Edwards, they are still very much together.

The social media influencer, 24, was asked point-blank why Ryan, 32, is never in her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 31. “I never see him or hear him in the background,” a commenter wrote after Mackenzie posted a new photo on her grid showing her getting ready.

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

In her clapback, Mackenzie highlights that people are always looking for reasons to nit-pick her husband, especially because he’s been so open about his personal struggles. “Lol y’all got some mean lil comments anytime he is lmao,” she writes.

The proud mama is no stranger to defending Ryan, having touched on the same subject in November when another fan wondered why he rarely uploaded any content on social media. When they suggested it’s because he is struggling with “problems,” she brought up a valid point, writing, “Don’t we all have problems? Or are you one of the rare few that don’t have any.”

Ryan’s last post on Instagram was in July 2018 and was about his battle with addiction. “I will never stop speaking out against this horrible disease!” the MTV personality wrote at the time. “It consumes your life and turns you into someone you don’t know. I’m asking you to never give up. Each day is a struggle.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

“Don’t take everything you see on MTV as factual truth,” he continued. “They don’t want to show me or Mack in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery.”

Ryan and Mackenzie have been married since May 15, 2017, and she’s shown him support throughout his peaks and pitfalls. The couple shares kids Jagger, 2, and Stella, 12 months, and Mackenzie has a son, Hudson, from a previous relationship. As for Ryan, he is also father to son Bentley, 12, shared with ex Maci Bookout McKinney.

In recent months, Mackenzie has been documenting her fitness journey and she revealed her weight loss secrets on New Year’s Eve.

“I don’t do keto anymore!” the reality star told fans after flaunting her toned physique in a new selfie. “I eat lots of healthy carbs and looooooots of protein. Then workout like 4 to 5 days a week with minimal cardio.”