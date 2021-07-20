Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

Can’t win? Former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) brushed off another shady comment about her husband, Ryan Edwards, after sharing a rare photo of their family.

With less than a few hours under her belt since last clapping back at an online troll, Mackenzie, 24, shut down yet another naysayer criticizing a portrait of herself, Ryan, 33, their children, Jagger, 2, and Stella, 18 months, as well as her 6-year-old son, Hudson, from a past relationship. Ryan had their dog, Chance, in his arms for the photo shoot done at the beach.

“Why is he never holding his kids?” one social media user wrote in the comments section, leading another fan to wonder, “Why do people ask stupid questions?”

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

Mackenzie appeared to be unfazed by the initial remark, quickly replying to the latter, “Can’t fix stupid.” When a different person suggested that Ryan “loves that dog more than his wife and kids,” she didn’t let it bother her, but instead made a joke about it. “Poor us,” the MTV alum responded with a crying emoji.

The fitness enthusiast previously shut down a commenter asking why Ryan’s son Bentley whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout McKinney was not featured in the family portrait. They argued, “He had a son way before you mama.”

“Duh,” Mackenzie replied. “I love all of our kids. All FOUR of them. But I cannot control things beyond my control.” She later doubled down on critics by sharing a photo of their dog, captioned, “Chance says ‘F the haterz and good night.”

Fortunately, Mackenzie has figured out how to deal with backlash online thanks to her time in the spotlight. However, she and Ryan are no longer a part of the Teen Mom franchise following their shocking firing from TMOG in March. At the time, Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were also let go from the series after coparenting and visitation drama regarding Bentley on the dramatic season 9 reunion. Mackenzie later revealed the choice was made so producers could focus more on Maci’s storyline going forward.

Ryan and his ex Maci, 29, used to appear on 16 & Pregnant, having made their MTV debut in 2009, and they were briefly engaged. Since their split, both have remarried — Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, wed in October 2016 and now have two kids of their own, Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5, in addition to her and Ryan’s son, Bentley. Mackenzie and Ryan tied the knot in May 2017 and are still going strong today.