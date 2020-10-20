‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie Edwards Claps Back at Troll Who Calls Her ‘Trashy’: ‘My Belly Is Full’

Don’t mess with Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer). The Teen Mom OG star clapped back at a fan after they called her “trashy” for ordering fast food.

“15 minutes of fame for the gullible, narcissistic enabler,” the hater wrote. “Not everyone is a trashy fast fooder.”

In response, the blonde babe fumed, “OK, Kathy, thank you for pointing out that I’m a ‘trashy fast fooder.’ I like all the fooders. My belly is full, and my heart is blessed. Whatchu [sic] gonna do about it?” she asked. “But you better be careful talking about God’s chosen chicken like that.”

Mackenzie — who shares kids Jagger and Stella with husband Ryan Edwards and son Hudson from a previous relationship — documented her trip to Chick-fil-A on Monday, October 19, via her Instagram Stories after a workout. The fitness enthusiast joked the employees “know” her by “name” but that the person in front of her at the drive-through “asked to see a menu.”

“This person has never been to Chick-fil-A,” the mom of three continued. “Now, I wanna know how you got somebody that doesn’t know anything on the menu at Chick-fil-A … and then you have somebody like myself.”

Following the drama, Mackenzie swapped out her Instagram bio to say “Trashy Fast Fooder” and recorded another clip asking, “Where [are] my other trashy fast fooders at? At least this trashy fast fooder is blessed and highly favored because that is the Lawd’s chicken.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time she’s clapped back at trolls online. Most recently, she defended her husband’s gray hair. “OMG. I thought that was a GRANDPA! Doesn’t even look like Ryan. Age is not on that man’s side … well, neither are drugs. But damn,” the user commented on a family photo featuring the dad on July 12.

Mack then fired back, “Hey! STFU that’s my grandpa!” the proud wife responded. “I like his gray! Goodbye.”

On a separate occasion, she dopped an epic clapback after someone criticized her chin. “My bestie is GORGEOUS!” one of the MTV mama’s friends commented when they saw the picture. “Your bestie needs a chin implant,” the hater added. That’s when Mack stepped in to diffuse the situation. “Yes, I do, girl!” she said. “But, ouch, I’ve already broken my jaw before, sooo prob not getting an implant anytime soon. Sorry for the disappointment.”

Sigh. You can’t please ’em all!