Reaching a boiling point! Maci Bookout McKinney and her husband, Taylor McKinney, face off with her ex Ryan Edwards’ parents, Larry and Jen Edwards, in a dramatic teaser clip for the highly anticipated season 9 Teen Mom OG reunion.

“You got something to say. Sit down here and say it,” Taylor, 32, says while seated on a couch alongside Maci, 29, in the video released on Tuesday, April 13. The reality stars don’t hold back their true thoughts about the coparenting turmoil involving 12-year-old Bentley during their candid chat with host Dr. Drew Pinsky.

“You’re a sorry son of a bitch,” Taylor yells at one point. “Excuse me?!” Jen, 55, exclaims in the following scene as Larry, 60, looks on in shock.

Ryan, 33, and Maci have been battling it out over visitation of their son, Bentley, because the Edwards family felt she had “convinced” Bentley to stop seeing them amid their disagreements. Although the Edwardses felt like she caused some of the animosity, the Bulletproof author told In Touch exclusively that she “raised Bentley to be an individual” and to “feel however he feels.”

“Honestly, I have not raised him to give anybody the ability or the power to influence him, not even me. So, there’s that. Really nothing else to say,” Maci said in January.

After filming the reunion special, Larry revealed he and wife Jen were fired from the MTV series. “We, the family, have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable,” Larry told The Sun on March 24. Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) confirmed they were also released from the show later that day.

Following the shocking news, Mackenzie, 24, spoke out about their major life transition in an Instagram Story video she posted on April 5. “We’ve been having this conversation for a long time, but it’s hard to pull the trigger on something like that,” she told her social media followers. “We got the phone call saying we’re not going to be doing Teen Mom anymore, and we both felt at peace.”

Going forward, Ryan will be focusing on his own endeavors outside of the show and Mackenzie is also starting a new venture.

“I have been putting together a fitness plan since I started my fitness journey close to a year ago,” the Tennessee native shared. “I had decided that I was going to curate a plan with trainers, and I got a team together and we are finally making that dream a reality, and I’m so excited.”

Part 1 of the TMOG reunion airs Tuesday, April 20, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.