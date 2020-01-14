Our hearts! Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards welcomed their second child together — the fourth to their blended brood — Stella Rhea, on Wednesday, January 1. “Welcome to the world, sweet Stella!” Mack, 23, wrote on Instagram on Monday, January 13. “Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Year’s Day! What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already.”

Several fans took to the comments to congratulate the family on their new edition. “Congrats Mackenzie! You and Ryan deserve nothing but to be blessed with this precious little girl,” one fan wrote with the hashtag #babystella. “Don’t they look so content and complete?” a second user responded with several heart-eye emojis. “Bless her heart with THREE older brothers,” another added with a red heart. “Love the name!!!” a fourth follower wrote. “Congrats you two.”

Stella’s precious name comes from the Latin word meaning “star,” while her middle name, Rhea, originates from the Greek word for “flowing stream” — According to Ryan’s father, Larry Edwards, the middle name has a special meaning from Ryan’s mother’s side, he told The Sun.

The little girl is sure to be the star of the family as the only daughter in the party of six. Ryan, 32, shares his eldest son, Bentley, with his ex-fiancée Maci Bookout McKinney, while Mackenzie shares her son Hudson with ex-husband Zachary Stephens. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Jagger, in October 2018. Soon after the birth of their son, they were thrilled to share they were adding another to their wolf pack. On a photo of a sonogram posted in July, Mack wrote, “Baby Girl Edwards is coming in January! 🎀.”

According to Stella’s grandpa, she already is a strong-willed lady and chose to arrive on her own terms. “It was unexpected. One push and she was here!” he shared with The Sun. We can’t wait to see her fashion sense! Scroll below to see the cutest pictures of the Stella.