Not having it. Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout clapped back at ex Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), after they called her a “petty” and “evil bitch” in the midst of their visitation drama with Maci and Ryan’s son, Bentley.

“I really wanted to post some ‘petty b*tch’ (and hilarious) comments, but I’ll wait until they can tell me the definition of ‘petty’ without Googling it and reading it aloud. [microphone emoji],” Maci, 29, wrote via Twitter shortly after the scene aired on the Tuesday, February 23 episode.

The drama started when Bentley, 12, told Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, that he doesn’t want to be around dad Ryan, 33, until they are able to go to therapy together. His half-brother, Jagger — whom Ryan shares with Mackenzie, 24, — turned 2 years old and Bentley agreed to go to the party that fell on Jagger’s actual birthday because that was the one being held at his grandparents Jen and Larry Edwards’ home.

The MTV mama learned that the plans had changed and the birthday party that fell on Jagger’s birthday would now be held at Ryan and Mackenzie’s home, and an additional party would be held at Jen and Larry’s house at a later date.

Maci and Taylor, 31, gave Bentley the choice and he decided he would feel more comfortable going to the party at his grandparents’ home. “I haven’t seen him in forever and like that, it’d just be a big jump from just like, not seeing him and then going like, straight to his house,” the preteen told his mom and stepdad.

With Bentley’s permission, MTV was allowed to record the audio during his phone call with Jen, 55, whom he calls “Mimi,” to tell her his decision. Jen told Bentley it was “fine” that he would rather come to the party at her home.

But Ryan and Mackenzie were clearly bothered by it and felt Maci was the one who pushed Bentley to make that call. “So history repeats itself, huh?” Mackenzie said in the scene, and Ryan agreed.

“It’s like, every October and November has been some drama fest,” Mackenzie said. Ryan also agreed, Maci “always says yes” to allow Bentley to spend Halloween, Jagger’s birthday and Thanksgiving but changes her mind. He also accused his mom, Jen, of being afraid of upsetting Maci because Maci could decide to not allow Bentley to visit at all.

Ryan added, “I mean, I know she wants to see Bentley but I mean, there just comes a point in time where you just can only take so much of Maci’s bulls—t.”

Mackenzie seemed more upset about how Bentley’s absence affects his relationship with her children, including Jagger, Mackenzie and Ryan’s 11-month-old daughter, Stella, and Mackenzie’s son from a previous relationship, Hudson.

“You know, it’s one thing to be a petty bitch. Like, OK. That’s fine. But when you just start including like, my kids? That’s just not OK with me,” Mackenzie said.

Ryan added, “She’s just a spiteful, evil bitch. And that’s exactly what she is.”

