Teen Mom OG producers have reportedly been “trying to set up a face-to-face meeting” between Maci Bookout McKinney and Mackenzie Edwards for weeks amid the visitation drama regarding 12-year-old Bentley.

The show’s behind-the-scenes team is hoping to arrange a sit-down conversation with Maci, 29, and Mackenzie, 24, to give the two MTV personalities an opportunity to “clear the air,” according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Maci previously took to Twitter to call out Mackenzie for not chatting with her about their issues during the recently filmed season 9 TMOG reunion. “Mackenzie is brave sitting on a couch responding to strangers on social media about my son, but still not brave enough to sit on a couch and talk to me at the reunion,” the 16 & Pregnant alum wrote amid reports about the segment being full of drama.

“If Maci wanted to go face-to-face with Mackenzie, she could have already,” a production source told The Ashley in their new report, claiming Maci has been less responsive to the idea lately. “The producers know it would be ratings gold, so they’ve been highly encouraging it.”

On March 16, Maci tweeted about the coparenting disputes she’s been having with ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie, as a new episode of Teen Mom OG aired. When a scene showed the couple discussing how they had less time with Ryan and Maci’s son, Bentley, the Bulletproof author clapped back about it having anything to do with her.

“[Ryan] failed to mention it’s [because] Bentley is in school during the week and out of town for sports two weekends a month … the weekends he wanted to and was free to go over there … he was there? I’m confused,” Maci wrote.

“When that girl says, ‘if it has any effect on you seeing [Bentley]’ and then he says, ‘she does that all the time,’ I’m like hold the damn phone — do I have control over his bio dad showing up to five out of the 100 school/sport events Benny has?” Maci questioned. “And why does [Ryan] never call/text [Bentley]?”

The Tennessee native also replied to another fan bringing up Mackenzie’s previous comments about her on the show amid their disagreements about Bentley.

“Does Mackenzie have any better comebacks than calling Maci a ‘petty bitch’ or nah? Asking for a friend,” the social media user wrote, to which Maci replied, “That would take a sense of humor, more education and actual facts to speak about. So … No, she doesn’t.”

In February, Mackenzie shared a message of her own about “overreacting” during the tension between them. “Don’t entertain negative energy,” it read. “Some situations will test your patience and try to make you overreact, overthink and respond to things that don’t deserve your life force. Your attention is your power. Don’t feed what doesn’t add value to your life. Conserve your energy.”