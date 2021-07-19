Not having it! Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) fired back when a hater asked why husband Ryan Edwards’ son, Bentley, was not featured in a new family photo shared over the weekend.

The former MTV personality, 24, posted the portrait captured at the beach on Sunday, July 18, showing Mackenzie, Ryan, 33, and their kids, Jagger and Stella, as well as her son, Hudson, from a past relationship seated alongside each other. Ryan was also holding on to their dog, Chance, in the pic.

“Butttt where’s Bentley?” one social media user replied to the post on Instagram, referring to his 12-year-old son whom Ryan shares with ex and fellow Teen Mom OG alum Maci Bookout McKinney. “He had a son way before you mama.”

Mackenzie reminded naysayers that she “loves all of our kids,” adding in bold letters: “All FOUR of them. But I cannot control things beyond my control.” While she was at it, the proud mom also shut down criticism over Ryan holding the dog instead of one of their children in the portrait, writing sarcastically to another commenter, “HOW DARE HIM,” with shocked emojis to get her point across.

Later on, she shared a photo of their pup cuddled up in bed and had a final message to trolls, reading, “Chance says ‘F the haterz and good night.'”

Ryan and Mackenzie have been enjoying time with their brood following their firing from TMOG in March. Right before their exit, the two were at odds with Maci over coparenting and visitation disputes regarding Bentley, leading to an epic feud between Maci, 29, her husband, Taylor McKinney, and Ryan’s parents on the reunion. After filming the special, Ryan’s dad and mom, Larry and Jen Edwards, were also let go from MTV.

Mackenzie later spoke out about the surprising news while appearing on Without a Crystal Ball, claiming they got a call from producers to inform them. “Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that,” she said about what happened.

It was a shake-up for the Edwards brood, but Mackenzie said she and Ryan were somewhat relieved and ready to pursue new opportunities outside of the reality TV world.

As for Maci and Taylor’s future on the series, “Honestly, it’s a season-to-season decision,” the 16 & Pregnant alum said while appearing on an episode of the “Dad Up” parenting podcast in May. “But I think right now definitely more than ever we’re leaning more toward deciding when the right time to move on is.”