Rushing to his defense! Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) shut down a hater who claimed her husband, Ryan Edwards, has “problems” after sharing a sweet photo showing her cuddling their son, Jagger.

Mackenzie flaunted her glowing complexion in the selfie including their sleepy 2-year-old. “There’s no place like home,” the reality star, 23, captioned her post, leading one social media user to speculate why Ryan was a no-show. “Why doesn’t Ryan post? Why no pics of him?” they questioned about her previous content.

Courtesy Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

The comment led to a debate with some fans arguing that it’s not “strange” for people to post photos without their significant others. “No. He’s had a lot of problems,” the social media user added, speculating trouble behind closed doors.

Mackenzie took notice of the back-and-forth exchange going on and let the hater know she wouldn’t be tolerating any rude remarks on her page. “Don’t we all have problems? Or are you one of the rare few that don’t have any,” she responded.

A few weeks ago, the MTV star shut down another naysayer after they accused her of being “trashy” for ordering fast food at Chick-fil-A. “15 minutes of fame for the gullible, narcissistic enabler,” the person wrote. “Not everyone is a trashy fast fooder.”

Instagram

“OK, Kathy, thank you for pointing out that I’m a ‘trashy fast fooder.’ I like all the fooders. My belly is full, and my heart is blessed. Whatchu [sic] gonna do about it?” the TV personality replied in a screengrab she posted on her Stories. “But you better be careful talking about God’s chosen chicken like that.”

Mackenzie did recently share a photo of Ryan, 32, on her Stories, which confirmed they are still going strong. “So, we went to a wedding this evening and I love weddings, I love getting dressed up, I love being able to do my makeup because first of all, I don’t want to do that every day, all day. No. It takes too long. And then at midnight, boom, back to my pumpkin self I go,” she wrote on October 24.

The photo from a loved one’s nuptials was her first featuring Ryan since July. Mackenzie and Ryan have been together since May 2016. The couple eloped in May 2017 and held a second wedding ceremony and reception in November 2017.

The dynamic duo shares children Jagger and Stella, 7 months, and Mackenzie has a 5-year-old son, Hudson, from a past relationship. Ryan also shares son Bentley, 11, with his ex-fiancée, Maci Bookout McKinney, making up their blended family.