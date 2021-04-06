Unbothered! Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) revealed she’s pursuing a career in fitness after being fired from Teen Mom OG.

“I think it’s time to address the elephant in the room, and no, we are not doing Teen Mom at this point in time,” Ryan Edwards‘ wife, 24, said via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 5. “We’ve been having this conversation for a long time, but it’s hard to pull the trigger on something like that. We got the phone call saying we’re not going to be doing Teen Mom anymore, and we both felt at peace.”

She added that while most people would probably be “shaking like a leaf” after hearing that news “because that was our main source of income,” she made it clear that they’re not concerned.

“I have been putting together a fitness plan since I started my fitness journey close to a year ago,” the mom of three — who shares Jagger and Stella with Ryan and son Hudson from a previous relationship — announced. “I had decided that I was going to curate a plan with trainers, and I got a team together and we are finally making that dream a reality, and I’m so excited.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

Ryan’s father, Larry Edwards, was the first to go public with their firing following a tense season 9 reunion. “We, the family, have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable,” he told The Sun. Though he didn’t provide a reason, he did share that Ryan’s ex-fiancee, Maci Bookout, was “mad” at him for claiming they hadn’t seen Ryan and Maci’s son, Bentley, in a month.

Later, Mackenzie shared her own reaction to the news, claiming Maci went “above” producers to chat with Viacom.

“Jen and Larry got fired. We got fired,” the 24-year-old told host Katie Joy while appearing on the “Without a Crystal Ball” podcast on Wednesday, March 24. “They said that when [Maci] didn’t fulfill her obligations or like basically didn’t have enough content, that they [would] call us back.”

That said, “[Ryan] was just like, ‘Don’t. We’re gonna move on. We’re gonna live our lives,'” Mackenzie recalled during her March 24 appearance. “‘We’re gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.'”

She continued, “I’m actually almost relieved — it’s almost like a weight off my shoulders. I deserve to feel good about myself. I deserve to not be riddled with anxiety all the time.”

Ryan, for his part, also seemed unfazed. “I really haven’t given MTV much thought now that I have my own fabrication shop,” he told The Sun in a statement on March 26, breaking his silence.

It sounds like the Edwards have plenty of things to keep themselves busy!