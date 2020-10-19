Dropping a hint? Jeff Dye seemingly referenced his romance with Kristin Cavallari following her split from husband Jay Cutler.

“Some women like hot guys, some women like funny guys,” the comedian, 37, captioned a silly selfie. “Don’t be salty.”

A source exclusively told In Touch Jeff and the Very Cavallari star’s “chemistry” is “off the charts,” they divulged. “She really, really likes him, and they’re seeing what happens.”

The former Laguna Beach babe, 33, and Seattle native first sparked dating rumors after the pair were seen kissing in a Chicago bar on Saturday, October 10. She and Jeff “started off as friends” before their relationship “turned into something more.” The insider gushed, “They text and chat all the time on FaceTime and send funny photos to each other!”

Shutterstock (2)

Although Kristin and Jeff’s romance “isn’t serious yet,” the Hills alum is “super attracted” to the funnyman. “Kristin doesn’t feel ready to jump headfirst into a full-blown relationship,” explained the insider.

The True Roots author is fully enjoying her time with her new flame. “Kristin thinks Jeff is super sexy, and he constantly has her in hysterics, which is one of the key things she looks for in a man,” added the insider. “They bounce off of each other, and he’s just her type!”

In April, Kristin — who shares kids Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, with Jay, 37 — announced her divorce from her husband of seven years. “With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” she wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Five months later, the E! star opened up more about their decision to divorce after “struggling” for years. “It didn’t happen overnight,” the former MTV star told People in late September. “We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

These days, however, Kristin feels optimistic about what’s in store. “It wore at me every single day for years. I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I’m just feeling the best I’ve felt in a really long time,” she explained. “I’m really excited about the future all around.”