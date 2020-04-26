The end of an era. The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari revealed she and husband Jay Cutler are getting divorced on April 26. The 33-year-old explained their split to fans and followers with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” she wrote in a statement. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Needless to say, the longtime couple amassed quite a few fans and followers over the years — most of which were completely devastated to hear the bombshell news. “No! Please no!!” one user wrote, while another added, “So sorry to hear! Wishing you both happiness and peace during this difficult time!” A third follower said, “This isn’t real …” and a fourth wrote, “WOAH!! DID NOT SEE THIS COMING AT ALL!!!!”

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed three children together, sons Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt and daughter Saylor James. But the reality starlet told Life & Style exclusively that she and the 36-year-old were done having kids in November 2019. “If we were going to have another one, it would’ve had to happen in the last few years,” she explained of their outlook on expanding their brood. “We love having three. We’re a very complete family.”

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

Plus, the proud mama is pretty content without the whole newborn craziness. “We’re out of the thick of it now,” she admitted. “I don’t want to go back to diapers and sleepless nights!” That being said, she did attribute a lot of her well-needed support to the retired NFL player. “I couldn’t do it without him,” the Laguna Beach native said of her husband at the time. “And I have people who help me run my company. Basically, I have great people around me who help as much as possible!”

Our heart goes out to these two and their family at this difficult time.