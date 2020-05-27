After quitting her show, Kristin Cavallari is “really trying to embrace” her new life as a single mom amid her divorce from ex Jay Cutler. An insider closer to the star exclusively tells In Touch the former reality star is doing her best to find her footing, but “it’s not always smooth sailing” — especially when it comes to “navigating coparenting” with her estranged husband.

“They’re doing their best to keep the peace,” the source says. “They’re still not always on the same page when it comes to finances and the kids, but they’re figuring it out. … They’re getting close to signing off on the split.”

Kristin, 33, and Jay, 37, have already agreed on a custody arrangement when it comes to Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, and they’re doing their best to iron out all the other details of their divorce. In the meantime, they just want to make sure their children are happy and healthy. “The kids come first, they always have,” the insider says.

The exes first announced their split on April 26 following nearly seven years of marriage. “With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the Laguna Beach alum wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

A few weeks later, Kristin revealed she was also leaving her reality show behind so she could have a fresh start during “this new chapter” of her life. Though she thanks her viewers for all of their love and support, she’s ready to move on — and it looks like she’s already getting to work on her other projects. On May 25, she snapped a photo of herself “back in the office” focusing on Uncommon James, her jewelry line. Looks like she’s already got juggling her home life and her office life down pat!