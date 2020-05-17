A new normal. Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari shared details about what life in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic has been like for her and her three children as she social distances without her estranged husband, Jay Cutler.

“I’m at my friend Justin [Anderson]‘s house right now,” Kristin, 33, said during an Instagram Live on Saturday, May 16 with her stylist, Dani Michelle. “We’ve been together for the entire quarantine time, literally from day 1.”

The blonde beauty spent the first three weeks of quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic with Justin, who is her best friend and hairstylist, her husband Jay, 37, and the couple’s three children in the Bahamas. They arrived for a vacation on March 15, but their stay was extended as travel became limited. They were finally able to return to the United States in early April.

On April 26, Kristin and Jay announced their divorce via a joint statement on Instagram. Although they announced their split weeks returning home to Tennesse, their official separate date was listed as April 7, just days after their vacation ended, according to divorce documents obtained In Touch. Their split did not come as a surprise to those closest to them because they were “never that compatible,” a source previously revealed.

Since Jay is not quarantining with Kristin, she’s been juggling the responsibility of homeschooling and entertaining the couple’s kids — 7-year-old son Camden, 6-year-old son Jaxon and 4-year-old daughter Saylor — on her own.

“With my kids, it’s, like, ‘Alright, what should we do today?’ We’ve maxed out every creative idea,” Kristin told Dani during their Live. “I used to wake up at 5 a.m. every morning, work out and then I would get my kids ready for school, take them to school and go to the office. I haven’t set an alarm since all of this has been going on. It’s going to be really hard for me to get back into it. I don’t know that I can go back to that 5 a.m. lifestyle.”

A normal day in quarantine starts anywhere between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. for her and her kids. She revealed she previously would not allow her kids to sleep with her in her bed, but she’s loosened up on that rule while social distancing. “I don’t normally let my kids sleep with me, but I’ve been rotating my kid for the last week,” she said.”It’s cute but those are the moments that will never be the same, we’ll never get those back. So in that sense, I’ve been trying to really enjoy that time with my kids.”

Kristin also admitted she’s struggling with her new role as her kids’ teacher as they practice distance learning. “I will tell you, the no school thing is tough. With the boys, Jaxon will not listen to me. He refuses to do work. I’m like, ‘I can’t fight with you about doing schoolwork.’ It’s too hard,” she said.

“My kids are young so that’s nice,” she added. “My boys are 7 and 6 so it’s not the end of the world if they’re not sitting here doing schoolwork every day but everyone’s going a little stir-crazy because we really can’t go anywhere.”

Since their divorce filing, Kristin and Jay agreed on 50/50 joint custody of their three kids. Kristin had also previously claimed Jay “blocked” her from using a portion of the couple’s earnings to purchase a new home for her and her children. In the custody agreement documents, it was revealed that a judge had granted Kristin permission to use money from their marital funds to purchase a new house.