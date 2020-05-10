Amicable exes? Jay Cutler shared a tribute to his estranged wife, Kristin Cavallari, in the midst of their divorce on Sunday, May 10.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms. These [three] little ones picked a good one,” Jay, 37, wrote on Instagram. In the photo, Kristin, 33, sat on a blanket on a beach with their three children — Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6 and Saylor, 4. The Hills alum not only “liked” the photo, but she also left a red heart emoji in the comments of the post.

Kristin shared a tribute to their kids on Mother’s Day as well. “Everything made sense once I become a mom to these [three]. Being their mom is the greatest gift. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there [two pink hearts emoji],” she captioned a different picture of her with her sons and daughter.

The Very Cavallari star and her ex seem to be in a good place despite their conscious uncoupling. After seven years of marriage, they announced their split on April 26. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” they wrote in a joint statement. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Shortly after their divorce announcement, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that a split was inevitable because Kristin and the former NFL star were “never that compatible.”

“They had their own passions and it felt like they were living separate lives,” the insider explains of their split. “Jay’s a great broadcaster and he’s been trying to land a solid gig with one of the networks, but Kristin never seemed that interested. Same with Jay, he doesn’t really care about her brand, her fame or her TV show.”

While Jay cited “irreconcilable difference” in his original divorce filing and Kristin accused him of “inappropriate marital misconduct,” they were able to come to a custody agreement for their kids. They will share 50/50 custody and are considered “joint primary residential parents,” according to documents obtained by In Touch.