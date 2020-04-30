Behind closed doors. Kristin Cavallari claims her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, is blocking her attempt to purchase a home in new divorce papers obtained by In Touch on April 29. The Hills alum fears living together with her now-ex could cause “irreparable harm” to their three kids, noting the tension between them could escalate as a result.

The E! personality, 33, alleges the former NFL star, 37, and his lawyer refused to allow their finance manager to give her the money she needed to purchase the property, after Cutler initially appeared to be on board with the idea.

Cavallari began looking for a new home in November 2019 because their relationship had got to the point where it was “so bad.” After finding a home she was interested in, the star began the process to make it her own, which he “never objected” to at first.

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

The reality star later halted the process when their relationship appeared to be getting better, however, they both soon realized their marriage had issues they couldn’t fix. When they got back home from a vacation in the Bahamas, Cavallari resumed her plans to buy her own abode in March, and this time, Cutler allegedly wasn’t going to let it happen.

“This is typical of Husband’s behavior towards Wife,” her attorney claims. The TV personality also speculates this is Cutler’s way of “punishing” her post-split. Cavallari has asked the judge to use “her portion of their funds” to buy the new home.

This recent development has led to even more animosity between the exes as Cavallari’s attorney says the former quarterback “attempted to intimidate” her to accept a parenting plan that is “unfavorable to her” amid the alleged blocked purchase. “He also informed [her] that he was not going to be leaving the marital residence,” according to the divorce docs.

Cavallari and Cutler announced their split on April 26, following seven years of marriage and a decade together.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the exes wrote in their shared statement. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”