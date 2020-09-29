Timing is everything — just ask Kristin Cavallari! The former Laguna Beach star, 33, revealed she’s relieved her highly publicized split from estranged husband Jay Cutler happened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I actually sort of look at it as though it was a good thing to go through this in the middle of quarantine because it really forced us to hibernate. You know, we couldn’t leave our houses,” Kristin told Morgan Stewart during a Tuesday, September 29, episode of E!’s Daily Pop.

“So, in that sense, it was actually nice because it was a lot of time where I was able to reflect and focus on myself and not have to do interviews or see people,” the Uncommon James founder, who announced her breakup from Jay in late April, continued. “So, I was actually really thankful that we went through it at the time that we did.”

Kristin and Jay were together for 10 years and married for nearly seven years before calling it quits. Additionally, they share three beautiful children — sons Camden Jack and Jaxon Wyatt and daughter Saylor James. Since separating, Kristin has made it clear and she and the retired football player, 37, attempted to keep their marriage afloat for a long time.

“It didn’t happen overnight,” the Very Cavallari alum told People in an interview published on Wednesday, September 23. “We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

Kristin went on to explain that A-list couples in the public eye aren’t always what they seem to be on social media or at red carpet events. “I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as ‘couple goals.’ I was like, ‘If you guys only knew,’” the two-time cookbook author admitted.

“It wore at me every single day for years. I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I’m just feeling the best I’ve felt in a really long time,” Kristin added. “I’m really excited about the future all around.”