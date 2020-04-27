No longer on the same page. Following Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler‘s surprising divorce announcement, a source tells In Touch exclusively that the couple had different interests and were “never that compatible.”

“They had their own passions and it felt like they were living separate lives,” the insider explains of their split. “Jay’s a great broadcaster and he’s been trying to land a solid gig with one of the networks, but Kristin never seemed that interested. Same with Jay, he doesn’t really care about her brand, her fame or her TV show.”

In September 2019, Kristin insisted that filming Very Cavallari didn’t “affect” their relationship. “I don’t think it made it stronger. I don’t think it made it weaker,” she told Life & Style at the time. “I say that in a great way. The show has not added another layer of issues or brought us closer.”

The two shocked fans on Sunday, April 26, after they announced they were going their separate ways after nearly seven years of marriage. “With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” they revealed in a joint statement. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Months prior to the announcement, Kristin admitted that marriage isn’t easy. “Six years is great, but honestly, marriage is ups and downs. It is. I think anybody who says it’s not and it’s easy is lying,” she told In Touch exclusively in the fall. “It’s hard work and every day is a choice. You commit to somebody and you have to love them during the good times and the bad times.”

Unfortunately, although it sounds like they tried hard to make it work, it just wasn’t meant to be. “It was only a matter of time before Kristin and Jay went their separate ways,” the first insider divulges. “No one in their inner circle is that surprised by their split.”