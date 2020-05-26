Courtesy Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Back on her grind! Kristin Cavallari was thrilled to reveal she returned to work on Tuesday, May 26, following her split from ex Jay Cutler. The 33-year-old posed for an Instagram selfie in her Uncommon James office on her first day back.

“SO happy to be back in the office!!! @uncommonjames,” the Very Cavallari alum captioned the photo as she smiled big for the camera. Her marble desk was covered with paperwork as she got ready for the day ahead.

The blonde beauty’s first day back running her empire comes one month after she and the former professional athlete, 37, announced their split after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. The former Miami Dolphin filed for divorce on April 21 and cited irreconcilable differences for their uncoupling. On April 24, Kristin responded and alleged the sports personality “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Although they are still in the process of finalizing their divorce, they were able to come to a custody agreement for their three kids — Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4 — agreeing to 50/50 custody.

The former Hills star is “determined” not to let her divorce “affect her brand,” a source exclusively told In Touch in April. “Kristin is very driven, and she wants to come out of all of this looking like the laid back, go-getter, business-as-usual professional that she is.”

“If I know her, she’s already planning her busy, single mother of three juggling life scenario that would make great TV,” the insider continued.

Although Kristin may have returned to her desk job, she decided to leave her E! reality show in the past as she starts her “new chapter.” On May 19, she announced her decision to “not continue” her hit TV show. “I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible,” she said at the time.

We can’t wait to see what the reality TV icon will do next as a single mom and entrepreneur.